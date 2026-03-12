The debate around the use of artificial intelligence in military operations has intensified in the United States. Recent developments saw AI firm Anthropic file a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over restrictions related to the ban and the title of ‘supply chain risk’ for the defence services. Now, a day after the lawsuit was filed, Google announced in a blog post that it would provide new AI tools for the official website of the United States Department of Defence, also referred to as The Pentagon.

In a blog post, the search giant and maker of the Gemini AI models stated its Gemini AI models will power a new feature on GenAI.mil, which is the enterprise AI portal for the Pentagon. Google’s latest AI tech will now allow members of the Depart of War workforce, which amounts to over 3 million staffers, to create digital assistants that can help with repetitive administrative tasks.

Google steps in to provide AI support to Pentagon staff

“We are introducing a new feature within Gemini for Government on GenAI.mil, Agent Designer. Now with Agent Designer, DoW civilian and military personnel can build their own agents to support unclassified work tasks,” states Google.

Google’s Agent Designer, which is part of the Gemini for Government, is a no-level coding platform allowing GenAI.mil users to easily build AI agents using natural language. Users can design digital assistants to automate repetitive, multi-step administrative tasks, with no programming skills required. This allows Pentagon staff to train and build agents to increase efficiency and reduce repetitive tasks, based on their unique needs.

Google states that this tool can help the Pentagon staff to assign activities like meeting read-aheads, action items from team meetings, or even employee award submissions to AI agents — activities that are repetitive. The staff can also use it to break down large, complex goals into a step-by-step checklist of tasks and timelines.

According to Google, the impact of the AI tools can already be seen in the Department of War personnel workflows. People are using the tool to accelerate documentation creation, and the teams are using AI to complete first drafts of acquisition frameworks and white papers. Teams are streamlining document reviews as data-heavy documentation can easily be processed by the tool to quickly summarise key findings. GenAI.mil is also being used to improve daily workflows, which include preparing leadership briefings and generating research.

The company said the AI systems will first be used on unclassified networks. In the future, officials may consider expanding the technology to more sensitive systems if it proves reliable and secure.

The AI tools will focus on improving website search, helping manage digital content, and strengthening cybersecurity systems across defence websites.

Are Google, OpenAI grabbing opportunities that Anthropic let go?

With Anthropic and the Pentagon now engaged in legal battle over the latter’s framing of the AI company as a “supply chain risk”, it seems that rival AI firms are taking advantage of the situation to integrate their products with the Department of War and offer their services in core areas of the defence sector.

While OpenAI’s deal offers its GPT models for ‘lawful use’ in classified operations, Google’s partnership is focused on helping the Pentagon staff, both civilian and military, use modern-day AI tech to get repetitive work done faster. Anthropic, on the other hand, stands strong on its commitment to the ethical use of AI, despite the controversy surrounding the involvement of Claude AI in Palantir Technologies’ Maven Smart System, which allegedly helped with the US bombing of targets in Iran.