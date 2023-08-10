After Netflix, Disney to crack down on freeloaders; CEO Bob Iger says “actively” exploring ways to address account sharing

Disney plans to follow in the footsteps of Netflix. The streaming giant is gearing up to address the issue of password sharing across its streaming services. In a recent earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company is actively looking into the problem and plans to share more details about its approach later this year.

Iger emphasised that Disney has the technological capabilities to monitor this activity to a significant extent. However, he refrained from giving any specific figures. “We already have the technical capability to monitor much of this. I’m not going to give a specific number, except to say that it is significant,” he said.

The company plans to introduce measures to combat password sharing in 2024. According to Iger, these measures could yield some results in 2024 but the full implementation of initiatives to curb password sharing won’t be completed next year. He said that the strategy adopted to crackdown on password sharing is a “real priority” for the company.

With this latest announcement, Disney joins the war of streaming services against password sharing. Streaming companies are looking into ways to make the market profitable. Disney’s announcement comes on the heels of Netflix, which recently introduced a new policy to address account sharing.

Steaming companies are adopting various strategies like introducing cheaper ad-supported plans, preventing account sharing and likewise more to make itself a profitable business. Disney in this direction has also announced price hike on all its streaming services. Disney offers three streaming services- Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The ad-free Disney+ will cost $13.99 a month while the ad-free Hulu will now cost $17.99 a month. However, the ad-supported options of Hulu and Disney+ will see prices unchanged. Iger informs that Disney considers advertising a key factor to drive profit.

