Anthropic has introduced a new AI tool called Claude Managed Agents, now available in public beta on the Claude platform. The tool is designed to help developers build and run AI agents without managing complex backend systems. Earlier, this process required significant computing infrastructure and security setup, but now developers can focus on defining tasks while Anthropic handles the rest.

Claude Managed Agents tool can help reduce development time from months to days. It includes features like secure code execution, data tracking, and permission controls. The agents can run for longer periods, continue working during slow internet, and support multiple agents collaborating on complex tasks.

How does Claude manage agents work?

Claude Managed Agents by Anthropic works by handling the entire process of building and running AI agents in the background. Firstly, developers give a goal, and the system breaks it into steps, uses tools, and completes tasks automatically. It includes built-in features like memory, secure environments, and tool access to help agents work safely.

These agents can read files, run code, and interact with systems while continuing tasks independently in the cloud. This setup removes the need for complex infrastructure and allows developers to focus on what the agent should do instead of how it runs.

To use Claude Managed Agents, you need an API key, enable beta access, and request permission for advanced features like memory and multi-agent.

Claude Managed Agents are useful for developers when they need AI to handle complex, multi-step tasks over a longer time instead of simple, one-time requests. They are best used when tasks require planning, using tools, or running continuously in the background.

For example, they can manage workflows, analyze data, or automate processes without constant input. They are especially helpful for developers or teams building applications where AI needs to act independently and complete tasks step by step.

What is the pricing of Claude Managed Agents?

As per Anthropic, the Claude Managed Agents are priced on consumption. Standard Claude Platform token rates apply, plus $0.08 per session-hour for active runtime. This tool is accessible through the Claude Console, a documentation resource, and a command-line interface, with support for integration into existing developer workflows.