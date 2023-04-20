After Mumbai, Apple opens second India retail store ‘Apple Saket’ in Delhi: Everything you need to know about it 

Apple has its second offline store in India now. After Apple BKC, the Cupertino giant has inaugurated it second store in Saket in Delhi. Apple Saket is now open for customers to shop Apple’s lineup of products and services, receive support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

With more than 400 locations and expanding, Apple’s retail stores have become a worldwide sensation. Despite attempts by other companies to imitate their design and layout, Apple’s patented style remains unparalleled. This unique aesthetic continues to inspire excitement and awe whenever a new store opens, making each unveiling a cause for celebration.

Here are few quick points to know about Apple Saket.

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will also hold free daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple to help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices.