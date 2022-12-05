After monitor, OnePlus to launch mechanical keyboard in India; more details expected on December 15

OnePlus is gearing to launch its maiden monitor(s) in India on December 12. Today, the company announced that it will follow it up with another product launch in a totally different yet related category, soon. After monitor, OnePlus will launch a keyboard in India. The keyboard will be mechanical and co-created with Keychron.

Ahead of launch, OnePlus has kicked-off a new platform called “OnePlus Featuring” that would apparently bring “powerful, co-created outcomes to OnePlus users” consistently. The focus of this platform – which is accessible from OnePlus’s India website— seems to be on launching products in new categories, say for instance, a keyboard in this case. Interestingly, the platform is also featuring the upcoming OnePlus monitor(s) at the time of writing.

OnePlus says products under the OnePlus Featuring platform will be user-driven while choice of partners— like Keychron in this case— will depend on shared vision. Presumably, the same thought process must have gone behind launching a keyboard (or even a monitor) in the market. OnePlus does not mention an exact date of launch, just that more information will be shared on December 15. Whether it’s the launch date, shipping timeline, or specs and pricing, we can’t say for sure yet.

There is a little more clarity in case of the monitors though. OnePlus will launch two monitors, the OnePlus Monitor X27 and OnePlus Monitor E24, in India on December 12. The X27 is being billed as a premium monitor designed for work and play. The E24 on the other hand will be relatively affordable and focused at “everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment,” as per information shared by OnePlus.

Ahead of launch, OnePlus has confirmed that at least one of these monitors, very likely the X27, will come with up to 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1ms response time. There will be support for AMD FreeSync Premium as well. Promo renders shared by the company suggest the OnePlus monitor(s) will come with an HDMI, USB Type-C, VGA, headphone jack, and DC power ports. Stay tuned for more updates.