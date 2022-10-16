After Google Pixel Tab, Apple might also launch iPad with a new dock; check details

Apple is reported to be working on a dock for the iPad which would allow it to work as a smart display and speaker as well, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The next Pixel Tablet’s back was shown to be able to magnetically attach to a charging speaker dock, thereby transforming it into a smart home display similar to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, as was disclosed during Google’s most recent event.

While the company is developing a stand-alone solution for the house that combines a display and a smart speaker, Gurman says that he anticipates Apple will add comparable capability to the iPad next year through a docking adapter that would be sold separately.

Gurman mentioned Apple’s latest attempt in his latest Power On newsletter, “I reported last year that Apple is exploring a stand-alone device that combines an iPad with a speaker hub. The idea is to offer something that users can place on a kitchen counter, in the living room or on their nightstand. But Apple also has worked on an iPad docking accessory that it could sell separately and would accomplish much of the same thing,” he writes.

However, as there’s no official confirmation from the Apple yet about the docking station, it is safe to assume that this is just a “rumour” for now. Furthermore, Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro and 10th gen iPad by the end of this month. iPad Pro might rumoured to come in two variants – 11-inch and 12.9-inch, both equipped with latest M2 chip. Macbook Pro is also expcted around the same time.