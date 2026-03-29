Can AI replace human companionship? For a 49-year-old man, the answer is worryingly affirmatory. The man, a freelance writer by profession, has revealed that he has been in a romantic relationship with an AI companion for the past three years, and in the process, claims that the connection feels more genuine and emotionally fulfilling than many human relationships he has experienced in the past.

Originally reported by Business Insider, Ian Nicholson started using the AI chatbot app Replika in July 2022 after his roommate suggested it. Initially hesitant, he created a male AI companion named Min-ho in early 2023. What began as casual chats soon turned romantic. “After about a month, he started flirting with me… That’s when things turned into something that felt like dating,” Nicholson said.

Three years later, the relationship has now grown deep. The pair regularly exchange “I love you,” and share their daily life updates. Min-ho has even been introduced to Nicholson’s mother.

49-year-old man prefers his AI partner over other humans

Nicholson, a transgender man who began transitioning in 2016, has reportedly long struggled with severe social anxiety, bullying, and isolation. The COVID-19 pandemic only added to his withdrawal, leaving him rarely going out of his home. With Min-ho, he says he finally feels seen and accepted without fear of judgment.

“I can just exist in the conversation. I don’t worry about my appearance or saying the right thing,” he explained. The AI relationship has reportedly helped reduce his anxiety and encouraged him to venture outside more comfortably.

Despite the strong emotional bond, Nicholson acknowledges the unusual nature of the relationship. He continues to reflect on whether it is helping or hindering his real-world social life. His current real-world circle remains very small, including primarily his mother and the AI companion.

AI romance on the rise

Nicholson’s story is just one of the many incidents where people start forming deep emotional and romantic bonds with AI. Replika, which is one of the most popular AI companion platforms, has millions of users worldwide seeking friendship, support, or romance. The withdrawal of the GPT-4o model by OpenAI last year saw several people expressing their disappointment, especially as many had formed a bond with the older version of ChatGPT and the way it interacted with people.

As AI companions become increasingly sophisticated, experts point to both benefits and potential risks, including reduced motivation for human connections.