After ChatGPT, OpenAI readying new open-source language model: Will it be smarter, more powerful?

OpenAI, a research company behind popular ChatGPT, is working on a new open-source language model, according to a report by The Information. The new model, which is still under development could be released in coming month.

OpenAI’s previous language models like ChatGPT 3.5 or GPT 4 that have been used for a variety of tasks, including generating text, translating languages, and writing different kinds of creative content. We expect the newer model to be even more powerful and versatile.

As per the report, the new model is unlikely to compete with its siblings. Instead, this new model is anticipated to play a valuable role in the expanding landscape of open-source AI.

OpenAI’s decision to release the new language model could have a major impact on the field of artificial intelligence. The model could be used to develop new and innovative applications, and also help accelerate the pace of AI research.

The new open source language model could be used to develop new and innovative applications. Being an open source model, it could help to make AI more accessible to everyone, as anyone will be able to use the model to develop their own applications.

As the AI war heats up, almost all the major companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta and more are heavily investing in the technology. Google recently at I/O 2023 announced several AI-centric efforts such as AI integration into Search, Maps, Photos and more. The company also announced a new large language model called PaLM 2. It has been heavily trained on multilingual text and can now understand, generate, and translate text across more than 100 languages, including idioms, poems, and riddles.