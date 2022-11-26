After buying Twitter, Musk says he’s open to launching his own smartphone alternative to iPhone and Android

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk may soon come up with his own smartphone alternative to iPhone and Android if Apple and Google choose to boot the microblogging platform from their respective app stores. The response came after popular podcast host Elizabeth Wheeler tweeted to Musk saying he should make his own phone should something like this happen.

Wheeler said “the man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy,” nudging Musk to launch his smartphone and if it were to happen, “half the country [the US] would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android.”



To which Musk replied, “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but yes if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”



After this comment, Carl Pei, founder of Nothing replied that he was quite excited to see what Musk’s next move would be.



Now, for the main question. Is there a possibility that Apple and Google may ban Twitter from app stores?



Well, maybe, maybe not, we’ll see.

Apple has quite stringent guidelines for all developers which they need to follow to make their apps available on the App Store. Also, Apple charges a cut when developers make money off their apps through subscriptions through the App Store. Google demands something similar on the Play Store.

Musk’s stand on content moderation is typically about free speech (without violation of the law of the land, presumably). He is also planning to generate more money for Twitter through moved like $8 paid verification.



Looking at Musk’s journey, he has remained quite firm with his decisions so far. Ever since he has taken over the platform, he has imposed and brought several changes to the company.



The new Twit chief had begun his Twitter journey by announcing the Twitter Blue subscription service which was supposed to relaunch on November 29 and has now once again been decided to launch on December 2.



Other than that, Elon Musk carried off extensive layoffs and fired top executives while several people on the other hand resigned.

It’s too early to say what Musk’s version of a smartphone would look like but as he says, let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, at least not before Twitter is back on its feet.

