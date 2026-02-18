Anthopic has been lately busy with its ambitious Indian expansion plans. The US-based AI firm, which created the Claude family of large language models, has intensified its push into India by opening its first local office in Bengaluru and announcing a major strategic collaboration with IT giant Infosys. Do these moves hint at Anthropic’s intent to leverage India’s massive scale, talent pool, and entrepreneurial ecosystem to turn the country into a global test bed for advanced, safety-focused AI applications?

The Bengaluru office, which is Anthropic’s second in Asia after Tokyo, is led by Managing Director Irina Ghose and will focus on hiring local talent across engineering, research, and business roles. The expansion follows rapid growth – India has become Anthropic’s second-largest market for Claude.ai (after the US), accounting for about 6% of global usage. Nearly half of Indian interactions involve technically intensive tasks like building applications, modernising legacy systems, and shipping production software.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted India’s unique advantages. “India’s entrepreneurial energy and technical acumen is unique… the country offers rare scale to run experiments with hundreds of millions of people.” He noted that Anthropic’s India business has nearly doubled in run-rate revenue in just four months since October 2025.

Partnership with Infosys targets regulated industries

On February 17, Infosys announced a collaboration to integrate Anthropic’s Claude models (including Claude Code) with its Topaz AI platform. The partnership brings advanced enterprise AI solutions across complex, regulated sectors, starting with telecommunications via a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence.

With this partnership, the focus is on agentic AI, which will allow automatic handling of multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance checks, workflow automation, and legacy modernisation, all while ensuring governance, transparency, and safety critical for industries like telecom, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh described the goal as helping enterprises become “more intelligent, resilient and responsible,” shifting from cost-cutting to new AI-driven operating models.

Anthropic is also improving Claude’s multilingual capabilities in 10 Indian languages (including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Urdu) through curated data and partnerships for sector-specific evaluations in agriculture (with Digital Green and Karya) and law (with Adalat AI).

Anthropic tie-ups ecosystem at a glance

Beyond enterprise, Anthropic has forged ties with Indian companies like Air India, CRED, Razorpay, Enterpret, and Emergent, as well as social sector organisations including Pratham, Central Square Foundation, EkStep, Noora Health, and Intelehealth. Hence, Anthropic already seems to have a reach in many sectors with most Indian firms.