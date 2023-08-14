scorecardresearch
After Airtel, Jio announces nationwide 5G rollout using 26 Ghz mmWave spectrum; here’s all you need to know

Following rival Airtel, Jio has also achieved the mark as it announces nationwide rollout of 5G connectivity across all telco circles using 26GHz mmWave Spectrum.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Jio today announced that it has completed minimum roll-out obligations in 22 licensed service areas which were allocated to the telco almost a year ago on August 17, 2022. This comes after five days of rival Airtel’s similar announcement.

Ambani’s company had acquired a combination of low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum aimed to provide “5G Everywhere and 5G for All”. Furthermore, the press release claims that Jio has the “highest spectrum footprint”.  

Previous year – the country’s two telco behemoths – participated in the 5G spectrum sale. While Airtel bagged 3.3-3.67 GHz and 26 GHz bands, the Ambani’s telco firm took home 5G spectrum in all three bands – 700 Mhz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz.

Also Read | Jio tipped to launch two new 5G smartphones on August 28 at AGM: All we know about them so far

What is millimeter wave spectrum?

It is the band of spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz and is used by cellular standards like 5G to provide high-speed data at low latency. Additionally, millimeter waves can also be used for other things, like radar and weather forecasting.

The press release adds, “mmWave business solutions will expand the market for leased lines by providing equally dependable fixed-wireless services, thereby digitizing millions of small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions. This spectrum is capable of providing ultra-high-speed broadband of upto 2 Gbps.”

Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said during the occasion, “Honouring our commitment to the Government of India, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services.” He noted that the Jio team has worked tirelessly to achieve this number in one year.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 18:55 IST

