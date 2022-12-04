After AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital reports cyberattack but impact may not be as severe; here’s why

The officials of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on December 3 said that the hospital was under a cyberattack back in November but there was no severe damage. It was not a ransomware attack. The hospital’s IP was blocked. There was no bad impact as the hospital runs OPD services manually, said the officials.

Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said that “There was a cyberattack. Our server was down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handled by IT, National Informatics Centre (NIC) which revived the systems.”

Dr Anuj Agaerwal, a senior resident of Safdarjung Hospital said, “In AIIMS, from taking an appointment to printing prescriptions, everything is digitised. In Safdarjung Hospital, most of our daily operations continue manually. That is a major reason why the impact was not as badly felt.”

In the case of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, the server remains down for the 11th day after services were disrupted by a cyberattack on November 23. Internet services remain blocked and there is no information from the officials, faculty or staff yet regarding the matter. In-patient, outpatient, laboratories are still working manually. The services might start around next week.

The e-Hospital data has been restored. The laboratory information system (LIS) database and databases of other departments have also been restored. Apparently the process takes time due to large volumes of data and information. Measures are being taken to ensure information security.

Earlier on 10 June 2010, over 500 junior doctors, postgraduate students, interns, and junior residents went on a mass hunger strike protesting against the lack of basic facilities in the Safdarjung Hospital. Information security services were one of the reasons. Although it is not clear yet if the attackers of Safdarjung Hospital were the same as the AIIMS attackers. More information might come soon.

