Adobe Photoshop to get collaboration, AI-powered selection tools, and more: Check details

When it comes to photo editing and getting into the world of it, most people ranging from the beginners to professionals have a place for Adobe Photoshop. It’s raster graphics creating tool, which was launched in 1988 – which takes more than 3 decades and is near to achieving a 4-decade mark as well.

It goes without saying, Adobe Photoshop is the most popular tool with tons of features in the application itself. While, it’s safe to assume that the application might have been used by three generations; Adobe Photoshop has updated itself with new features. It was announced on Tuesday during the Adobe Max Conference that Photoshop will get new features.

According to the California’s software giant, these additions are intended to make Photoshop smarter, more collaborative, and simpler to use across different platforms. Share for Review is one of the recently introduced functionalities that is now undergoing testing. Users can work together on projects without leaving Photoshop thanks to the capability. New capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei AI for selection enhancements and more have been added to the desktop app as well, Adobe says.

Adobe further adds on Tuesday that the Share for Review feature is currently in beta mode which would enable users to share an URL of their project which could be accessed by collaborators in the browser – and the good part is users don’t need a Creative Cloud subscription to access these links.

Furthermore, the selection tool has got an upgrade using Adobe Sensei AI technology; therefore, users may now hover over complicated items, detect them, and select them in-depthly with only one click.

Adobe claims that the enhanced Selection tool accomplishes all of this while maintaining precise edges. One-click Delete and Fill are also coming to Adobe Photoshop. With just one click, this tool can fill in the removed objects from photos using content-aware fill.