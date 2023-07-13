Adobe Firefly now available globally, provides support in 100 languages

Earlier today, Adobe announced that its Firefly web service is now available globally. The service can now support text prompts in 100 languages, including Klingon. As per reports, the user interface is now supported in 20 languages, which include German, French, Japanese, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The company further noted that their service can now generate over 1 billion web and Photoshop assets. As per the company, this makes these launches “two of the most successful beta releases in Adobe’s history.”

Ely Greenfield, the CTO of Digital Media at Adobe, expressed, “We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects making it one of Adobe’s most successful betas ever in just three months.” Greenfield further added, “Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use.”

Firefly made its debut in March using the web interface. Since then, Adobe has added it to Illustrator, Photoshop, and Express. Because Firefly is trained on a corpus of photos that are a part of Adobe’s stock photography offering, unlike other players in this market, Adobe can guarantee that the images businesses create using Firefly are safe for commercial use. The business even offers its enterprise users indemnification.

Adobe launched Firefly as a part of its efforts to bring generative AI into its family. Firefly offers a single model meant to generate visual and text effects from descriptions. Adobe’s first Firefly model could “transfer” several styles to already-existing images, similar to Prisma, going beyond simple text-to-image conversion. It also has the ability to apply styles or textures to lettering and typefaces, drawing on user-supplied descriptions.

As per a report by tech Crunch, the supported languages include: Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Assamese, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Bashkir, Basque, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Literary), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dari, Divehi, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Fijian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong Daw, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut, Inuktitut (Latin), Irish, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Klingon (Latin), Klingon (pIqaD), Korean, Kurdish (Central), Kurdish (Northern), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Marathi, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (Traditional), Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Odia, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tahitian, Tamil, Tatar, Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tigrinya, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Upper Sorbian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Latin), Vietnamese and Welsh.

