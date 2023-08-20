scorecardresearch
Adobe co-founder John Warnock dies at 82

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Written by Reuters
Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke.

Photoshop maker Adobe’s co-founder John Warnock died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement early on Sunday.

“It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an email sent to employees

.Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Geschke, until 2017.

Technology

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 15:30 IST

