ACT Fibernet partners with Netflix to offer free video streaming plans: Details

Leading broadband provider ACT Fibernet today announced its new partnership with streaming entertainment service Netflix to offer free access to Netflix Basic Plan on select broadband plans. The duo will launch the #TwoGoodtobeTrue campaign to highlight the benefits of the ACT and Netflix bundle.

The ACT streaming offer is applicable across all cities of ACT Fibernet operations. It is applicable to both existing customers of ACT Fibernet who switch to ACT Streaming bundle and to new customers who select ACT Streaming bundle. ACT Fibernet users on the 6-month plan in Hyderabad at Rs 799 have Netflix included. The 6-month plan starts at Rs 799 in Delhi and Rs 820 in .

The company states that the existing customers who want to upgrade to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium from their Netflix Basic Plan, can do so, and pay only the differential amount. For e.g., a customer on ACT Netflix bundle plan, upgrades to Standard plan of Netflix Rs 499 per month will pay an incremental amount of Rs 300 per month. Customers can pay for this differential amount via their ACT broadband bill.

Netflix Basic Plan costs Rs 199 and offers access on single screen.

In case the customer already subscribes to Netflix directly, they can opt to switch to the ACT Streaming Bundle by paying just for ACT’s broadband plan and get Netflix at no additional cost.

ACT users in Ahmedabad can get free access to Netflix Basic with three ACT broadband plans- ACT Advantage Streaming worth Rs 749, ACT Lightning Streaming worth Rs 999 and ACT Remarkable Streaming worth Rs 1899.

Those residing in Bengaluru can avail the benefits across five plans- ACT Blaze Streaming at Rs 1085, ACT Storm Streaming at Rs 1185, ACT Lightning Streaming at Rs 1425, ACT Incredible at Rs 1999 and ACT Giga at Rs 5999.

Chennai residents can enjoy the ACT Netflix streaming benefits with these plans- ACT Basic Streaming at Rs 820, ACT Blaze Streaming at Rs 1020, ACT Blast Promo Streaming at Rs 1075, ACT Storm Streaming at Rs 1125, ACT Lightning Streaming at Rs 1325, ACT Incredible at Rs 1999 and ACT Giga at Rs 2999.

In Delhi, you get these benefits with select ACT plans namely ACT Silver Promo Streaming at Rs 799, ACT Platinum Promo Streaming at Rs 1049, ACT Diamond Streaming at Rs 1349, and ACT DELGIGA at Rs 1999.

For ACT users in Eluru, Guntur, Nellore, Lucknow and Rajasthan, the minimum ACT broadband recharge which you need to do costs Rs 749. In Hyderabad it is Rs 799.