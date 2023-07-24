ACER I SERIES (55-INCH) 4K UHD GOOGLE TV: Big-screen thrills at a budget-friendly price

Movies are one of the best sources of entertainment humans have ever created. Some of us love to watch them in the theatre, and some of us prefer watching them on TV at home. A good, modern-day TV with a big display and rich surround sound can help you recreate the cinema-like experience at home; you can watch whatever you want on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, at home instead of a limited selection at the theatre.

What annoys me the most in theatres are the other people; quite a few among them are never able to have their phones silent, they keep constantly looking at the phone screen or having conversations like sitting in their private spaces. Recently, this reviewer brought the big screen home — minus the irritants — in the form of Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Model: AR55GR2851UDFL). Google TV is the name of this device’s software experience, the product has been introduced by Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer televisions in India.

The Acer 4K UHD Google TV immediately catches the eye with its sleek bezels and frameless design, providing an immersive viewing experience. A frameless design utilises the entire screen so you can focus on the content as it uses a super-slim bezel. If you are watching 4K content like PrimeVideo or Netflix, you will experience the actual 4K video quality.

I streamed some of the recent blockbusters, such as Extraction 2, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and others that kept our eyes locked on to the screen. The beauty of this Acer TV is it comes with Dolby Atmos that brings theatre-like immersion to your home, making you part of the action. Viewing angle is good, but my advice is to switch off excess light in the room. Dolby Vision delivers better contrast, detail, and nuanced colours in every scene for a good visual experience.

Moving on to the smart TV features, you have Google TV, content recommendations, watch list, personal profile, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, plus, there is a voice-enabled smart remote. There are hotkeys for quick access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar.

Technically speaking, the Acer TV has 36W sound output and there are five sound modes – Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, a 64-bit quad-core processor keeps the user interface smooth and fast.

I liked the premium, lightweight design of this Acer TV. It offers versatile performance, there are plenty of connectivity options, the smart TV platform is diverse and efficient. Colour accuracy is a major highlight of this TV, with better and brighter pictures when compared to other offerings in the same price bracket. Music, dialogue and sound effects sound crisp and clear.

No matter what you watch on this Acer TV, the viewing and listening experience is top-notch.

SPECIFICATIONS

*Design & display size: Frameless design, 55-inch

* Peak brightness: 420 nits

* Resolution & colours: 3840 x 2160, 1.0 billion colours

* HDR compatibility: HDR10+ with HLG

* Sound output: 36W, High Fidelity Speakers

* OS: Google TV

* Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play, FastCast, Smart Player

*n Estimated street price: Rs 34,999

