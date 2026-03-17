Aadhaar Card serves as the pivotal identification document in India. Using which people can avail different government and financial services. However, the digital services offered by the government have increased the demand for Aadhaar cards for verification purposes. Therefore, in this article we have delved into how individuals can download their Aadhaar Card through the secure and verified DigiLocker system.

DigiLocker is a Government of India created digital storage system that allows citizens to store and access official documents without needing any physical documents for any verification purpose.

How is Digi-Locker useful for Aadhaar Cards?

The use of Digi-locker provides users with multiple benefits when they want to access their Aadhaar Cards. Like the system provides secure access that users can use at any time through their mobile devices or computer systems because it has government backing. The e-Aadhaar document, which users download from DigiLocker, functions as a complete and legally valid copy of the original document.

How to Download Aadhaar from DigiLocker Step-by-Step Guide?

Step 1: Sign Up / Log In – Visit the Digi-Locker website (https://digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker mobile app. Use your mobile number, which connects to your Aadhaar account, to register or log in.

Step 2: Link Your Aadhaar – After you log in to the system, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ area and select ‘Central Government’ from the menu. Select the ‘Aadhaar’ option and enter your mobile number to receive an OTP, which you will use to link your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Access Your Aadhaar – Your e-Aadhaar will show up in the ‘Issued Documents’ section after we complete the verification process.

Step 4: Download or View – Users can choose to download a PDF version, or they can view the content directly in DigiLocker. The user must enter a password because the file needs protection, which uses the first four letters of their name written in CAPITAL letters, followed by their birth year.

The process of downloading Aadhaar through DigiLocker provides users with a quick and safe method to access their Aadhaar information. Importantly the system provides people with a continuous, valid Aadhaar copy, which they can use for official purposes without needing to carry their actual Aadhaar Card.