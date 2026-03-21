The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a decision aimed at improving public access to essential identity services. UIDAI has partnered with Google to display authorised Aadhaar centers directly on Google Maps. The initiative is expected to make it significantly easier for residents to locate verified enrollment and update centers across the country.

Aadhaar, India’s 12-digit biometric identity system, is widely used for services ranging from banking to government welfare schemes. However, locating genuine Aadhaar Seva Kendra centers has often been a challenge, with users relying on fragmented information or risking visits to unauthorised operators. This integration aims to address those gaps through a trusted digital interface.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the collaboration is focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders by making it simpler and more transparent to locate authorised centers.

Verified centers with detailed information

Under this new partnership, users searching for Aadhaar-seva kendras on Google Maps will be shown only verified centers managed by UIDAI. These listings will include Aadhaar Seva Kendras and other authorized facilities, ensuring users are directed to legitimate service providers.

Each listing will offer key details such as the type of services available, including new enrollments, updates to address or mobile number, and child enrollment. In addition, users will be able to view practical information like operating hours, parking availability, and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

Tackling misinformation

One of the core objectives of the initiative is to reduce misinformation and eliminate fake listings. By mapping over 60,000 authorised Aadhaar centers, UIDAI aims to ensure that citizens can confidently identify genuine locations without relying on third-party sources or agents.

Future bookings and real-time updates

UIDAI and Google are already exploring additional features to build on this integration. Future updates may include the ability to book appointments directly through Google Maps, reducing wait times and improving service efficiency.

The authority also plans to use Google Business Profile tools to keep center information updated and respond to user feedback, creating a more dynamic and responsive service ecosystem.

The partnership highlights how government services in India are increasingly using big tech platforms to improve accessibility.

By listing verified Aadhaar Seva Kendras in a widely used Google Maps app, UIDAI is attempting to bridge the gap in digital service delivery.

As the rollout begins in the coming months, the success of this initiative could be seen soon.