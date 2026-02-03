Aadhaar has a useful “Aadhaar Lock/Unlock” feature that lets you control how your Aadhaar number is used. Everyone worries about the security and privacy of their personal information. To make your Aadhaar safer and give you more control, UIDAI lets you lock or unlock your Aadhaar number. When locked, it stops some features from working.

What does this feature do?

When you lock your Aadhaar, it temporarily disables authentication using your Aadhaar number (UID) itself. This means entities cannot use your Aadhaar number to verify your identity for various services.

You can still use your Virtual ID (VID), a temporary 16-digit number linked to your Aadhaar, for authentication purposes.

How to Lock Aadhaar using the UIDAI website?

Step 1: Search for the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Click on the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 3: Under “My Aadhaar” section, click on “Aadhaar Lock & Unlock” services.

Step 4: Select “UID Lock” and enter your UID number, full name, and PIN code.

Step 5: “You can choose to receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS or use a Time-based One Time Password (TOTP) generated by the mAadhaar app.

Step 6: Enter the received OTP or TOTP and submit the request.

Step 7: After successful locking, you’ll receive a confirmation message.

How to Lock Aadhaar using the mAadhaar App?

Step 1: Download and install the mAadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log into your mAadhaar app using the registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: Navigate to the “Services” section and select “Aadhaar Lock/Unlock.”

Step 4: Choose “Lock Aadhaar” and follow the on-screen instructions. You might need to enter your Aadhaar number and OTP for verification.

How to Unlock Aadhaar?

The procedure for unlocking is very simple and requires the Aadhaar card holder to possess the latest 16 Digit VID so he can retreive latest VID through the SMS services.

Step 1: Aadhaar number holder needs to visit UIDAI website

Step 2: Select Unlock button

Step 3: Enter the latest VID and security Code and click on send OTP or select TOTP and click on submit.

Step 4: Your UID will be unlocked successfully