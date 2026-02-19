Updating the home address on Aadhaar has become much easier with UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app. Earlier, people had to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre, stand in long queues, and submit physical documents. Now, this entire process can be done online using a smartphone, saving both time and effort.

Digital Update

The new Aadhaar app allows users to change their address from home without visiting any centre. This is especially helpful for working professionals, senior citizens, and people living in remote areas. All you need is a mobile phone linked to your Aadhaar number and a stable internet connection.

How to Update Your Address Step by Step?

The process is simple and user-friendly.

First, download the official Aadhaar app from the app store on your phone.

Once installed, log in using your Aadhaar number and the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

You may also need to set up an MPIN or use biometric or face authentication for security.

After logging in, go to the Services section and select Address Update.

Here, you will be asked how you want to update your address.

You can either use your own valid address proof document or use the Aadhaar details of a family member who lives at the same address.

If you choose to use your own document, upload a clear photo or scan of a valid proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank document.

Then, enter your new address carefully and preview the details to make sure everything is correct.

The final step involves face authentication to confirm your identity.

After this, you need to pay a small fee of around Rs.75 to submit the request. Once submitted, UIDAI will verify the details, and the updated address is usually reflected within a few days to a couple of weeks.

Why This Update Is Important?

This new feature makes Aadhaar services more convenient and accessible. It removes the need to travel to enrolment centres and reduces paperwork.

The added face authentication also makes the process safer and helps prevent misuse or fraud.

For people who move frequently due to jobs or education, keeping Aadhaar details updated is now much easier.

It also helps ensure smooth access to government services, banking, and official verification where Aadhaar is required.

Digital Convenience

With the new Aadhaar app, UIDAI is taking another step towards digital governance. Simple updates like address changes can now be done anytime, anywhere, making Aadhaar management easier for millions of users across India.