The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is rumoured to be exploring a redesign of the physical Aadhaar card in a bid to improve privacy and combat rising data misuse. Under the proposed changes, future Aadhaar cards could feature only the holder’s photograph and a secure, encrypted QR code on the front. All sensitive personal information, like name, address, date of birth, and the 12-digit Aadhaar number, is rumoured to be removed from the card entirely.

The idea, which gained fresh traction through social media and tech reports in mid-February 2026, aims to make the card a minimalist, modern identity document focused on secure digital verification rather than offline sharing. Scanning the QR code — compatible with official UIDAI apps or authorised tools — would reveal encrypted details only to verified entities, reducing risks associated with photocopying or storing physical cards at hotels, offices, events, or other places.

This isn’t the first time that UIDAI has considered the privacy aspects of the cardholders. In late 2025, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar indicated the authority was considering a “photo and QR code only” format to discourage illegal offline verification practices and enhance privacy. He highlighted that Aadhaar should primarily serve for authenticated verification, not as a document shared openly. Discussions around formalising such rules were mentioned as early as December 2025, though no official rollout has been confirmed yet.

Aadhaar card redesign: What will be the key benefits?

Enhanced privacy: Sensitive data stays hidden, minimising exposure when cards are shown or copied.

Reduced misuse: Harder for fraudsters to harvest personal details from physical cards or photocopies.

Faster verification: QR scanning enables instant, consent-based checks, supporting India’s digital identity push.

Modern look: The card would appear cleaner, featuring the holder’s photo, government emblem, and the QR code.

The buzz intensified after renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd on X) posted about the potential redesign.

Has UIDAI confirmed new Aadhaar card design?

As of publishing this article, UIDAI has not issued an official confirmation or timeline for implementation. The proposal appears to be under consideration, building on ongoing efforts to promote QR-based and biometric-linked verification through a revamped Aadhaar mobile app (replacing mAadhaar). Existing cardholders would likely continue using current versions, with new designs phased in for fresh enrollments or updates. Experts note potential challenges, such as ensuring widespread QR scanner adoption and addressing scenarios without digital access. Some users have raised concerns about practicality in low-tech environments.