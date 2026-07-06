Those constant mouse clicks can become a real distraction in modern work setups – especially in shared workspaces, late-night coding sessions, or during video calls where even small sounds stand out. The Rapoo M650 Silent Multi-Mode Wireless Mouse directly addresses that annoyance by focusing on quiet input and seamless connectivity.

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In daily use, the standout feature is the silent click mechanism. It significantly reduces audible feedback while retaining enough tactile response for precise control. For long writing sessions, spreadsheets, or multitasking across apps, the reduced noise makes the workflow noticeably smoother.

On the connectivity front, the M650 is built for hybrid-device users. It supports Bluetooth 3.0, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz wireless via a USB receiver. The ability to pair and switch between upto three devices makes it practical for users juggling a laptop, tablet, and desktop without constantly re-pairing peripherals.

Performance is supported by adjustable DPI settings, allowing users to toggle cursor sensitivity depending on workload – lower DPI for precision tasks and higher DPI for faster navigation. The tracking is stable for everyday office use and light creative work, making it suitable for productivity-focused environments.

Ergonomically, the ambidextrous design keeps it neutral and comfortable for both left and right-handed users. The form factor is compact enough for portability but still offers a steady grip during extended sessions.

Battery efficiency is another strong point, with long runtime reducing maintenance interruptions. The availability of multiple colour options – Purple, Yellow, Pink, White, Brown, and Dark Grey – adds a subtle personalisation factor.

At Rs 2,499, the Rapoo M650 positions itself as a productivity-oriented wireless mouse rather than a premium gaming-grade device. It delivers on core expectations: silent operation, multi-device switching, and reliable everyday performance, making it a practical choice for hybrid work setups.

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Key features

Switch between Bluetooth 3.0, 5.0 and 2.4 GHz

Intelligently switch among up to 3 devices

Modern and slim pebble shape

Symmetrical design

Silent click

1300 DPI tracking engine

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499