A New Nord is Coming…and it is Larger Than Life!

OnePlus, the Never Settling brand, is all set to unsettle the smartphone market again on April 4. On that day, the brand will add a new dimension to its bestselling Nord CE series with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and will also add a new chapter to its audio journey with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Both these products will be revealed at the Larger Than Life OnePlus Launch event on 4 April, 2023.

OnePlus’ Nord CE range has been all about bringing all the core aspects of its legendary experience to a wider range of users. The ‘CE’ in the name stands for ‘core edition,’ after all. The Nord CE Lite is the most affordable of the Nord range, and proves that you do not need to burn a hole in your pocket for a high class smartphone experience. Consumers get everything that makes the OnePlus Nord great, but at a much more affordable price – very good hardware, super fast charging, good cameras, uncluttered software, all of this packed into a typically elegant and understated, yet premium, OnePlus design. The Nord CE Lite series has also been notable for retaining mainstream features like the 3.5 mm audio jack, allowing the users to do more with their devices without spending a large amount. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G redefined the whole concept of the mid-segment phone in India with its combination of superb design, good hardware and software and was actually the highest selling phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 phone category in India in 2022.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G seems set to not just continue the Nord CE tradition, but take it to a whole new level. Unlike the majority of mid segment smartphones that feature double digit main camera sensors, to offer the Nord experience even on the core experience Lite variant of the smartphone, the brand added a big 108 megapixel main sensor on the phone with EIS. This is paired with a telephoto sensor that offers 3X Lossless Zoom which means with the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G you would be able to capture the subject up and close without having to compromise on details. Upping the charging ante is the 67 W SUPERVOOC fast charging support on the phone which can take the 5,000 mAh battery on the phone from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. This means you would not have to wait for hours before you can pick your phone up again when it gets discharged. OnePlus has brought one of its flagship level features on the phone and has added Endurance Edition charging support on the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

The phone is going to come with plenty of RAM but in case you need more, it will come with 8 GB of virtual RAM expansion. This means you would be able to use storage GBs and the phone will temporarily convert them into RAM GBs and save the day from any lags or hiccups, offering smooth sailing experience at all times. But the cherry on the cake would be the brand’s OS. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will come with OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box. OxygenOS is immensely popular for being clean and uncluttered but the 13.1 version would offer purpose built gaming optimizations which would reduce system lags and screen tearing, helping you ace your gaming battles every single time. Making this a complete gaming beast would be a brilliant 6.72 inch FHD display with 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and a staggering 680 nits of brightness to ensure that you can keep battering your opponents even in the brightest sunlight. Running operations would be the task of the highly acclaimed Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is renowned for its power as well as efficiency. Also on board for online speed merchants will be a dual 5G mode as well as Wi-Fi 5. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be a device built for speed.

It will also come with one of the most eye-catching designs we have seen on a phone in recent times. OnePlus has never fought shy of trying out near textures and shades. It is the brand that gave us the Sandstone back finish and also made Blue a shade to reckon with, thanks to its Nord series. Well, with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, a new shade enters the smartphone palette – Pastel Lime. The brand has put a whole new spin on green, with a natural finish that is bright and brings to mind the greenery of nature. Also on the back of the phone is a simple two circle camera layout, a far cry from the cluttered camera units that we see on most devices. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will turn heads with its design and performance both, and will not cost the earth either. This is the Core Edition , amplified.

The event will also see the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 which succeed the best selling Nord Buds. OnePlus has showcased their simple, compact and elegant design with the upcoming Nord Buds 2. They would come with a large 12.4 mm driver unit that is going to offer very rich sound on the buds. Secondly, OnePlus has also added a unique BassWave algorithm to the buds that would bring that bassy, rumbly audio experience to you. Like the OG OnePlus Nord Buds, the Nord Buds 2 will also fit into the OnePlus Nord ecosystem, changing your audio experience without changing your bank balance by too much.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be accompanied with a host of offers and deals. Those who purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will get two months of YouTube Premium free of charge. Consumers can also use OnePlus’ Exchange Program to avail of exchange discounts and extra bonus on exchanging your older devices for the new OnePlus. There are also a number of offers and discounts, and those who buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G could also get free OnePlus products for a limited period of time, and be able to avail of added warranty with special discounts. Instant bank discounts and offers on the phone will be available as well.

You can follow the launch of these products at the Larger Than Life OnePlus Launch event on 4 April, 2023. The event starts at 7 pm IST, and you can register to get notified when it starts at https://www.oneplus.in/launch/nord-ce-3-lite-5g?tab=OnePlusNordBuds2#subscribeLuck::lucky-draw, and one can get up to 850 RedCoins by just referring their friends to the launch event.