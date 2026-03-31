Working in a big tech company is on everyone’s wishlist, and doing this at the young age of 23 is rare. Alan Chen is the prodigy who did this while breaking all the perceived rules. According to a report by Fortune, Alon Chen joined Google in 2006 at the age of 23, despite having no prior marketing experience or internal connections.

Within 5 years, he was leading marketing operations across Israel and Greece, managing a $2 billion product line across 30 markets. By his late 20s, Alon Chen had secured a highly six-figure salary along with a seven-figure equity package, achievements many professionals spend decades chasing.

In a conversation with Fortune, Chen said that his rapid rise at Google was fairly “easy,” not because of mentors, politics, or any formal promotions, but because he ignored every rule he was given. “Climbing up was fairly natural and easy simply because I disregarded all the status quo and the rules and realized what the right thing to do was and went all the way with it,” he told the outlet.

When did he join Google?

Alon Chen joined Google at the young age of 23. At an age when many people are still figuring out their careers, he stepped into one of the most competitive work environments in the world.

Despite being new and inexperienced in marketing, he said in his interview with Fortune that he quickly adapted to the fast-paced culture at Google. Instead of trying to fit into the system, he chose to stand out.

Rapid career growth at Google

At Google, the general rule of thumb was to wait at least two years before applying for a step up. He says most employees accepted that timeline without question. Alon Chen ignored it entirely, went to his manager within a year, and made the case impossible to refuse.

“I just told my manager, listen, I know this is a year thing. Look what I’ve been able to achieve. It’s way more than anyone else. We’re going to put me up for promotion now.” She did.

“We have all these rules, we have all these benchmarks, we have all these processes,” Chen says. “That’s what’s going to happen for most of you.”

But for high achievers, he adds, they’re almost just a formality. Especially when, like him, you’re pulling around 12-hour days and have the results to back up your demands for early progression. “You’re going to be like me, promoted more.”

Why did he leave?

Even after reaching a high-paying position at a young age, Alon Chen decided to leave Google. He said wanted more freedom and the opportunity to build something on his own.

His decision to leave, although it looks questionable, reflects a growing trend among young professionals who prefer independence and entrepreneurship over long-term corporate careers.

What can you learn from Alon’s story?

Alon Chen’s journey shows that there is no single path to success. While his rule-breaking approach may not suit everyone, it highlights the importance of initiative, confidence, and focusing on meaningful work.