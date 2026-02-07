Amid concerns over reports of more than 800 missing persons in Delhi during the first half of January, the Delhi Police said the situation is not alarming. They clarified that the numbers are actually lower than those seen in previous years.

Police data shows that 807 people were reported missing between January 1 and 15, which comes to about 54 cases per day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, while 298 were men. The missing persons included 191 minors and 616 adults.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said there has been a decline in missing persons cases in January 2026 compared to the same period in earlier years. However, the police did not share the total number of cases for the entire month.

At a time when concerns are growing over people going missing, Android smartphones are proving to be useful tools for personal safety and preparedness. Here’s how you can use your phone to track friends in a safe and responsible way.

How Android Lets You Share Your Location Easily And Safely

Location sharing on smartphones is no longer just about tracking or privacy worries. On Android phones, it can be a helpful feature for everyday life from meeting friends to making sure family members reach home safely. Google offers simple tools that let users share their location while staying in control.

Using Google Maps to Share Location

For most Android users, Google Maps is the easiest way to share location. The app is already installed on almost all Android phones. To start, users need to turn on location services in their phone settings. After that, they can open Google Maps, tap their profile photo, and select “Location sharing.” From there, they can choose who they want to share their location with.

Users can decide how long their location stays visible for a few minutes, a few hours, or until they turn it off. Location sharing can also work one-way, meaning the other person doesn’t have to share their location back.

Google Maps does more than just show your position on a map. It can send alerts when someone reaches or leaves a place, such as home or work. The app also shows helpful details like the phone’s battery level and when the location was last updated.

Google has also added people-tracking features to its updated Find My Device app, now called Find Hub. Along with locating lost phones and devices, users can see the live location of people who have shared it with them, all in one place.

Privacy

What makes Android’s location sharing safe is choice. Users decide who sees their location, for how long, and can stop sharing anytime. This makes the feature useful without feeling intrusive.