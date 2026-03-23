‘If’ GTA 6 comes out in November 2026, how much would it cost to secure a copy on the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X/S? While Rockstar Games has remained largely silent on revealing anything other than the two teaser trailers, parent company Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick has provided a hint as to what it could cost to buy a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). For a video game that’s over 13 years in the making, the prices are not likely to go beyond the usual AAA blockbuster levels.

In recent comments during a discussion on gaming monetisation, Zelnick addressed concerns about in-game advertising in premium titles, specifically ruling out disruptive formats like interstitial ads for paid games.

Take-Two CEO clarifies pricing amid monetisation debate

Zelnick stated that while free-to-play games may incorporate ads, paid premium experiences should remain free of such interruptions. He stated, “Well, for free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you’ve paid 70 or 80 bucks, no.”

He further elaborated on the fairness aspect. “It’s very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for; that would seem unfair.”

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Zelnick contrasted this approach with limited contextual advertising in other Take-Two titles, such as NBA 2K, where ads fit naturally into the game’s environment (e.g., arena signage).

While Zelnich did not explicitly mention anything related to GTA VI, these remarks seem to imply that GTA VI will launch starting at $70 to $80, aligning with current pricing for major AAA releases on current-generation consoles. These are just wild speculations at the moment, and there’s a possibility of the game either commanding a more premium price or, surprisingly, costing less.

The comments come amidst speculations about whether Rockstar Games might push GTA VI’s price higher — potentially toward $100 or more — given its massive development scale and hype. Zelnick’s statements appear to reassure fans that the game will stick to familiar pricing norms, thus making it more accessible.

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GTA VI release timeline

As of now, GTA VI remains on track for a console launch on November 19, 2026. Similar to Rockstar Games‘ historical pattern, as seen with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 releases, the PC version is expected to arrive later, potentially in late 2027. The delay allows Rockstar to prioritise console optimisation for stability, given the wide variety of PC hardware configurations and risks like cheating in online modes. The game is set to bring players into the shoes of Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists in what seems to be a Bonnie and Clyde plot. GTA VI returns to the fictional setting of Vice City and Leonida County – a fictional take on Florida and Miami.