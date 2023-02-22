6G network by 2028? This country wants to beat everyone in race to launch 5G successor for commercial use

The excitement around 5G hasn’t even subsided yet and the world is already racing towards the next gen 6G network. Every country is working on a plan to lead the global 6G race but there’s one country that aims to lead this race by as soon as 2028. According to a report by GSMArena (via IThome.com), South Korea’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has announced that the country Korea is accelerating its plans to launch 6G network services by two years to 2028 under the K-Network 2030 plan.

The government will kickstart the commercial launch by securing world-class 6G technology, innovating software-based next-generation mobile networks and strengthening network supply chains. Alongside, the government will also encourage local companies to produce materials and components required for 6G technology and also develop an open radio access network that is compatible with any mobile device. This will enable mobile operators and enterprises to provide flexible services.

The move is aimed at securing early access to the future dominance of radio frequencies and meet the demand for higher speed and lower latency wireless communications following the 5G network race.

The Ministry further informed that a feasibility study for a 6G core technology research and development project worth 625.3bn Yuan is already underway.

South Korea takes a lead in the 5G development with a 25.9% of the total 5G patents filed last year. By advancing efforts in 6G development, the company expects to raise this figure to 30% or more in an upcoming patent competition for 6G networks. The country’s previous 4G technology developments were mostly dominated by US and European companies.