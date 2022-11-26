5G in India: Full list of cities where Airtel, Jio 5G services are live and running

The month of October was all about the ‘5G launch’ which was one of the biggest highlights for the technology sector this year. Since then, it’s been two months since the telcos launched the network service. Slowly and steadily the 5G network service is being made available to several cities around India by Airtel and Jio.



Well, here’s a quick guide about all that is happening pertaining to the 5G network service:



Which telcos are providing 5G in India?



At the moment, Airtel and Jio are the only telecom operators in the country who are providing 5G services.



While Vodafone Idea has not yet provided any update on 5G services in India.



Which cities have got access to 5G?



Airtel: Airtel 5G is now available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati.



The company has mentioned that it will be bringing 5G services to all other metro cities by the end of 2023.



Airtel 5G users in Gurgaon can enjoy the services who are based at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city centre, and Gurugram National, among others.



Jio: Jio 5G is currently available in Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Varanasi, Nathdwara (in Rajasthan), Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.



The telco has announced that the 5G service is available in 33 district headquarters in the state of Gujarat.



It has also been said that 5G services will roll out in the entirety of Kolkata before the end of December, at least this is what the company claims.



In terms of which brands got the 5G network service, companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Nothing have already released the update which enables the same.

However, Google has not yet released the software changes.



While Apple has only released the update for iOS Beta users, customers are anticipated to receive the stable upgrade by the end of December.

Other brands, like Oppo, have already handed out the necessary changes to the majority of their 5G device lineup.

