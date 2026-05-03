A resume is often the first impression you make on a potential employer. But let’s be real, trying to write one is a total headache. Knowing how to present your experience confidently, concisely and compellingly is a skill in itself. 

So rather than starting from a blank slate, you can use simple AI prompts to help you organize your thoughts and highlight your best wins. In just a few minutes, you can turn your messy work history into a professional page that actually catches a recruiter’s eye. According to Jasper AI, here are five effective prompts you can use to quickly build a strong and well-structured resume.

Showcase Your Experience Clearly and Strategically

Present your past work in a way that highlights your impact, using clear examples and results to make your contributions stand out.

Prompt: Write me a resume for a [JOB TITLE] position that showcases my [NUMBER OF YEARS] years of experience at [COMPANY NAME], where I was responsible for [TASK 1], [TASK 2], [TASK 3], and [TASK 4]. In this role, I [ACTION VERB] [PROJECT OR ACCOMPLISHMENT] which [RESULT OR IMPACT]. My experience has also allowed me to develop skills in [SKILL 1], [SKILL 2], and [SKILL 3], which I can leverage to contribute to [COMPANY OR POSITION].

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Highlight Your Key Skills

Focus on the abilities that matter most for the role, making it easy for employers to quickly see your strengths.

Prompt: Can you write me a resume that highlights my top skills, such as [SKILL 1], [SKILL 2], [SKILL 3], and [SKILL 4], and showcases my experience working in [INDUSTRY OR FIELD]? In my previous roles at [COMPANY NAME], I [ACTION VERB] [TASK 1], [TASK 2], and [TASK 3], which helped [RESULT OR IMPACT]. My ability to [SKILL 1] and [SKILL 2] has been essential to my success in [INDUSTRY OR FIELD], and I am eager to apply these skills in a new position.

Showcase Your Educational Background

Present your academic qualifications clearly, focusing on degrees, certifications, and relevant achievements that support your career goals.

Prompt: Write me a resume that effectively presents my education, including my degree in [FIELD] from [UNIVERSITY], where I graduated in [YEAR]. During my studies, I focused on [COURSEWORK OR SPECIALIZATION], which has prepared me for a career in [INDUSTRY OR FIELD]. In addition to my degree, I have also completed certifications in [CERTIFICATION 1], [CERTIFICATION 2], and [CERTIFICATION 3], which have enhanced my skills in [SKILL 1], [SKILL 2], and [SKILL 3].

Keep Your Resume Concise and Focused

Trim unnecessary details and present only the most relevant information so your resume is clear, easy to read, and impactful.

Prompt: Can you help me condense my [RESUME/CV] to fit onto one page without losing any key information? I’m having trouble deciding what to cut and what to keep. Can you also suggest some [ADJECTIVES] that describe me in a positive light?

Use Location-Specific Keywords

Include terms relevant to your target region or job market to improve visibility and match local hiring preferences.

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Prompt: I’m applying for a job in a [SPECIFIC LOCATION OR REGION] and want to tailor my resume to that area. Can you suggest any [REGION-SPECIFIC] keywords or phrases to include, such as [EXAMPLES]