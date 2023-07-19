3,2,1, SOLD! Unopened first-gen iPhone sells for record-breaking Rs 1.56 crore, about 380 times its original price

A first generation 4GB iPhone has sold for $190,373 (Rs 1.56 crore) at an auction which is almost 380 times its original price of $499 when it went on sale in 2007.

‘Holy Grail’ for iPhone collectors

The sale was hosted by LCG Auctions. It said that the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model, which was released at the same time for $599.

LCG said the original 4GB model is considered to be a “Holy Grail” amongst those who collect iPhones. The 4GB model saw limited production as it experienced slow sales. Users chose to pay extra $100 for double storage space. The 4GB model was ultimately discontinued after over two months of its release.

LCG Auctions Founder Mark Montero said the sale has set a new bar. “We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale,” he added.

The item drew interest from multiple parties as 28 bids were lodged of which five were over $100,000. The starting bid for the iPhone was $10,000. The auction started on June 30 and ended on July 16. The iPhone reportedly belonged to a former member of the original engineering team at Apple.

In the last nine months, this is the third original iPhone to sell for a record price at an auction. An 8GB model sold for $63,356 in February. This broke a record set by the sale of another original 8GB model in October 2022 for $39,340.