280 characters not enough? Twitter now lets you post “longer” tweets, but conditions apply

Twitter has announced a big change to its platform- the arrival of long-format tweets. This new feature will allow users to express themselves in a more comprehensive way breaking the 140-character limit that has been around for a long time now.

“Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that. So we’re introducing longer Tweets,” the microblogging platform announced from its Twitter account.

Twitter is making a big change from how it has been functioning until now. The 280-charater limit has defined the platform for nearly a decade. The move to introduce longer format tweet will allow subscribers to express themselves with more words. However, there is a catch. Just like the other exclusive features of Twitter such as Edit tweet, 1080p videos and more, the longer tweets are also not available for all.

Twitter has launched the longer format tweets only for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that offers blue verification check mark along with early access to some new features.

Twitter Blue subscribers can now type up to 4000 characters along with usual standard functions of Tweeting like posting a picture, use a hashtag, or create a poll.

Twitter for now is putting few restrictions on the new feature. The company informs that longer Tweets on web can’t be saved as drafts or scheduled to send later.

Tweets with 4000 characters will be capped at 280 characters with a “show more” prompt below. Subscribers can click this prompt to read the whole tweet. Twitter further informs that while only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone on Twitter can read them.

“…you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters,” it adds.