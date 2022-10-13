1Password 8 arrives on Apple Watch to offer quick access to two-factor codes, Wi-Fi passwords, secure notes and more

After iPad and iPhone, the popular password manager 1Password 8 is now available on Apple Watch. In its latest update for iOS, 1Password 8 now offers secure access to all your critical data without having to take out your phone or even when there’s no internet connection. The password manager offers quick access to two-factor codes, Wi-Fi passwords, secure notes, and likewise other secure data.

“1Password for Apple Watch brings the security and convenience of 1Password to your wrist. It’s an extension of our flagship iOS app, providing a familiar experience even when you’re away from your phone,” 1Password writes in its blog post.

The latest update lets you add 1Password as a complication to watch faces. Adding it as a complication means you can easily access information with just one tap instead of every time logging into your account protected by two-factor authentication. With iOS16 allowing you to set up a custom Focus, you can choose to keep your frequently used information visible on your watch face.

Other than this, the iPassword 8 for Apple Watch also offers the ability to view your passwords in Large type making it easier to read. Just like on other devices, the Large Type shows your lengthy and complicated passwords in a big and legible font for easy and comfortable viewing without straining your eyes.

1Password for Apple Watch also lets you view all your custom fields and custom item icons without having your phone on you. It also supports Markdown for notes. With the new update, you can designate each item in your 1Password account using your iPhone to sync securely to your Watch. You can view them directly on your watch face even when there’s no internet connection.

