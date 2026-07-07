AI is driving a major restructuring in the tech industry in 2026. Unlike 2025, where brands used AI as an excuse to balance excess hirings, companies are using AI-driven automation as the major reason behind layoffs. Tech giants are sacking thousands of engineers, managers, and support staff because companies are aggressively transitioning to an ‘AI-first’ business model.

According to the tracking site Layoffs.fyi, a staggering 119,494 tech professionals have been laid off across 219 firms so far this year. And the reason behind these layoffs is largely due to funding secured for expensive AI infrastructure, specialised chips, and automated workflows. Technology giants are simply slashing human headcount to fund AI.

This aggressive push toward AI automation extends far beyond traditional Silicon Valley software firms. Hence, to get a better idea of the layoffs scenario, we looked through the latest data from Layoffs.fyi for various companies.

All AI-induced job layoffs by major corporate giants

Oracle

Leading the layoff wave is Oracle, which disclosed in its annual financial filings that it has eliminated 21,000 jobs over the past year, representing a massive 13% reduction in its global workforce. The company’s leadership noted that the integration of AI technologies and the urgent need to push money into AI infrastructure have led to these widespread cuts.

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has laid off roughly 8,000 roles while simultaneously transitioning another 7,000 employees into AI-centric positions. Zuckerberg framed the changes as a mandatory survival mechanism to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, especially when it needs to compete with the new AI startups as well as giants like Google.

Cisco

After posting robust quarterly financial results, Cisco announced the elimination of nearly 4,000 job positions. The networking giant shared its sales forecasts on the back of rising AI demand but declared that the job layoffs were necessary to refocus its business on AI capabilities and make it ready for the future.

Intuit

In May, financial software giant Intuit announced it was laying off approximately 3,000 employees, which amounts to roughly 17 per cent of its total workforce. Executives stated that the downsizing was intended to eliminate operational inefficiencies and aggressively push money into AI initiatives.

Google (Alphabet)

Search giant Google has quietly but steadily reduced the headcount within its Cloud services division. Despite the Cloud unit surpassing $20 billion in revenue and achieving a 63% growth rate, Google streamlined the management structures, resulting in an estimated 1,500 to 3,000 job cuts. The company stated that it wants to optimise itself for AI-driven workflows.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare made it to headlines when it coupled record-breaking revenue reports with a severe 20% workforce reduction, affecting over 1,100 employees. The management directly credited AI with fundamentally changing how the company operates internally and how it builds its security and web products.

Fintech, crypto, and legacy names also go all-in on AI

The reach of AI-driven restructuring has extended well beyond traditional software and cloud companies, impacting financial tech platforms and legacy automated systems.

– Coinbase cut roughly 700 roles (14% of its staff) in an explicit bid to leverage AI to drastically reduce corporate overhead and boost operational productivity. The company said it wanted to heavily invest in AI to automate routine tasks.

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– PayPal continued its multi-year workforce reductions, cutting thousands of roles as part of an operational strategy to integrate AI across its consumer and merchant service suites.

– Even General Motors (GM), a legacy automotive brand, is being pulled into the tech-AI trends. GM admitted that while AI improvements were not the sole reasons, the advancements in software automation heavily influenced its recent engineering and technology department layoffs.