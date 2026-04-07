As the crew of Artemis II flew farther from Earth than any humans ever have, they took a quiet moment during the journey. In an emotional gesture, they asked mission control to name a crater on the Moon after Carroll Wiseman, the late wife of mission commander Reid Wiseman, who passed away from cancer in 2020 at the age of 46.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen made the request, which reportedly left Wiseman in tears as the crew shared the moment together. They said, “It’s a bright spot on the Moon. And we would like to call it Carroll.”

Who was Carroll Taylor Wiseman?

Carroll Taylor Wiseman was the wife of NASA commander Reid Wiseman. She passed away at the age of 46 after a long battle with cancer. According to a 2020 obituary, “Carroll Taylor Wiseman, 46, passed away May 17 in Friendswood, Texas following a five year battle with cancer.” Her death left Wiseman to raise their two daughters as a single parent.

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Carroll was originally from Virginia Beach and was born to Waller and Anne Taylor. She completed her education at First Colonial High School, followed by James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

She was known for her strong commitment to family life and for being a constant source of support to her husband. Carroll largely stayed away from the public spotlight and maintained stability at home, especially during the time Wiseman was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009. He later served as a Flight Engineer aboard the International Space Station during Expedition 41 from May to November 2014.

The couple’s daughters, Ellie and Katherine, have been raised by Wiseman after Carroll’s passing. The astronaut shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram on March 31, 2026, posting a selfie with his daughters in front of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is set to carry astronauts on the Artemis II mission.

Despite losing his wife, Wiseman has continued to raise his two teenage daughters on his own. Ahead of the mission, he also shared that he had taken a walk with them, reflecting on the journey and the significance of returning humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972.

Carroll’s support behind Wiseman’s journey

Wiseman had even thought about giving up his dream of becoming an astronaut when his wife was diagnosed with cancer, but she encouraged him to continue. Later, he described raising his children alone as the toughest yet most meaningful phase of his life, according to a report by Sunday Times.

The two craters named during the mission are ‘Integrity,’ after the crew’s capsule, and ‘Carroll,’ in memory of his wife. This has brought attention to Wiseman’s personal life and family.