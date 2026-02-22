NASA chief Jared Isaacman on Saturday said that the Artemis 2 mission will not launch in March as earlier expected due to technical problems.

Although NASA had indicated late last year that Artemis 2 might launch as early as February, the programme has seen several delays. Artemis 1, the uncrewed test flight, finally launched in November 2022 after many postponements.

Artemis 2 is an important 10-day test mission that will send four astronauts on a “free-return” path around the far side of the Moon. This route allows the spacecraft to swing around the Moon and return to Earth without needing extra propulsion for the journey back. It will be the first time since 1972 that humans travel beyond low Earth orbit.

Reason behind the delay of Artemis 2 mission

According to the NASA chief, workers found an issue with the flow of helium to the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Because of this, the March launch window is no longer possible. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Isaacman said the problem will “take the March launch window out of consideration.”

“I understand people are disappointed by this development. That disappointment is felt most by the team at NASA, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavor,” Isaacman wrote.

Adding to it he mentioned that, “During the 1960s, when NASA achieved what most thought was impossible, and what has never been repeated since, there were many setbacks.”

The massive SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft will now be moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center. Engineers will inspect the issue and carry out any repairs that are needed. A detailed briefing is likely in the next few days.

Four astronauts set for historic Moon journey

The Artemis 2 mission will send three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut on a trip around the Moon. The mission is an important step in NASA’s plan to land humans on the Moon again – something that was announced during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, NASA had said March 6 was the earliest possible date for launch.

The US space agency wants to send astronauts back to the Moon at a time when competition from China is increasing. China plans to send its own astronauts to the Moon by 2030. Its uncrewed Chang’e 7 mission is set for 2026 to explore the Moon’s south pole. Testing of China’s Mengzhou spacecraft is also expected this year.

Artemis programme faces repeated delays

In early February, more technical issues – including a liquid hydrogen leak – interrupted a “wet dress rehearsal” for Artemis 2. This rehearsal, carried out under real launch conditions with fully fueled tanks and system checks, was successfully completed earlier this week.

In the long term, NASA hopes that missions to the Moon will help prepare astronauts for future crewed missions to Mars.