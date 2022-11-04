Samsung pokes fun at Apple again; new ad nudges iPhone users to switch to Fold and Flip

Looks like Samsung is back with yet another diss against Apple but this time with an ad. This will be the second time Samsung will be trolling Apple for not bringing a foldable smartphone. Post Apple’s iPhone 14 series launch, Samsung shared a series of tweets making fun of the former’s latest flagship phones.



The company on Thursday come out with a 30- second video commercial on Samsung’s US YouTube channel. The advertisement shows a store similar to that of an Apple Store, where a man can be seen trying to jump the fence when suddenly another man asks him “Hey, what are you doing up there?” and adds “You can’t sit on the fence.”

The first man then replies, “But on the Samsung side, they have folding smartphones and epic cameras.” Smartphone maker, Samsung via the video has basically taken a dig which is definitely not the last time.



As of yet, there is no word yet if Apple will ever launch a foldable iPhone or not. Until then Samsung won’t stop making fun of Apple, so it seems. Whereas Samsung on the other hand has been quite forward in releasing foldable smartphones every now and then.



Samsung recently in September launched the new Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones.



If rumours are to be believed, Apple is expected to release a foldable smartphone in 2024. The company is reportedly investing in the foldable phone segment however the availability of the smartphone is still not evident. It seems that the company is currently waiting for the right technology which could be more advanced.

