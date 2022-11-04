Nothing to slash Ear Stick wireless earphones price by Rs 1,000 for these buyers: Check details

Nothing Ear Stick which was launched recently by its makers has received a price cut on Flipkart ahead of its first sale that is set to start at 12PM on November 14 in India. Nothing Ear Stick which is originally priced at Rs 8,499 can be bought a Rs 1000 less on Flipkart but there’s a catch. This discount is available for only select buyers.

Nothing is offering a discount of Rs 1000 on the Ear Stick for those who own either the Nothing Phone (1) or the Nothing Ear (1). The discount is exclusive to Flipkart only. Buyers will be able to buy the Nothing Ear (Stick) at a discounted price on November 14 starting at 12 PM during the limited drops period. The offer can however be availed anytime from November 17 when the open sales begin.

“As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving ₹1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a @Nothing product,” Nothing Vice President Manu Sharma posted on Twitter.

Nothing launched its second wireless audio device- Ear Stick on October 26 in India. We did a hands-on review of the device to give you a better understanding of whether or not you should buy them. Here’s what we wrote about the device – “The Ear Stick earphones are naturally designed to work best with the Phone 1 with automatic pairing and lag mode, in addition to controls accessible straight from the quick settings. Others will need to install an app called Nothing X — the earbuds work with both Android and iPhones.”

Nothing Ear Stick is rated to deliver up to 7 hours of music playback (or up to 3 hours of talk time) while the case packs another 22 hours of charge. Fast charging is supported (10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge) however, there is no wireless charging like the Ear 1.

