Nokia 2780 Flip clamshell phone launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215, Type-C port: Specs, price

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2780 Flip feature phone in the US. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip. Nokia 2780 price in the US is set at $89.99 (roughly Rs 7,428).



Nokia 2780 Flip: Price, availability



Nokia 2780 Flip is an affordable feature phone which recently launched in the US, but its global availability still remains unclear. The phone comes priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs 7,428).



The device comes in two colour options Red and Blue. As for availability, the Nokia US website mentions that the phone will be shipped starting from November 7.



There is no word on India’s availability yet. Customers here can probably look at the Nokia 2660 Flip in the meanwhile which is selling at a price of Rs 4,699. It comes in three colour options, including red, black and blue.



Nokia 2780 Flip: Specifications, features



The Nokia 2780 Flip phone has a 1.77 TFT display on the outside and another 2.7-inch TFT display on the inside.



Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip along with peak downlink speed of 150Mbp.



For photography, the phone comes with a 5MP sensor along with fixed focus and LED flash.



Powering the phone is a 1,450mAh battery with a Type-C port for charging.



Lastly, the feature phone also comes with FM radio, gets MP3 support, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device runs on KaiOS which will support WhatsApp.

