Even as the attention span of the ‘reel’ generation supposedly gets slipperier and more erratic, there is some good news on the ‘reading’ front. More and more young adults (YA) are now discovering, discussing and buying books, with publishers also witnessing a widening scope and business sense in the segment. While authors say it is an age group that is difficult to pin down, and bleeds into younger and older interest groups, publishers find that the category is increasingly looking up, thanks to growing awareness, social media influence, and television adaptations, among other factors. According to NielsenIQ’s annual BookData report, India saw a 27% revenue growth in the book market in 2024, followed by a 20.7% growth in 2025. The children and young adult category makes up about 24% of India’s trade book sales.

Steady momentum

The young adult category has grown steadily over the last five years, with a strong trajectory for fiction, says Manoj Satti, senior vice president, sales, product and marketing, Penguin Random House India. “Within YA, we’re seeing increased discoverability, stronger demand for series-led fiction, and greater engagement with titles driven by social media and online communities. The overall print book market has grown 20% YoY,” he adds.

For publishers, the young adult segment has been both exciting and challenging, as per Tina Narang, executive publisher, children’s books, HarperCollins. “The primary reason being, of course, that young adult readers are tuned in to international trends through social media, are discerning in their reading preferences and therefore difficult to influence.” She also points out that the young adult readership is one that is hard to define, despite seeing an incline in the last five years.

Rajeev Das, product and procurement director for Simon & Schuster India, says that the YA market in India has moved from being a niche category to a much more visible and commercially relevant segment of trade publishing. “The biggest change is the number of YA books being published and the frequency with which young readers are actively discovering, discussing and buying them.”

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“We have seen strong momentum in genre-led YA,” he says, adding: “Social media platforms, especially Instagram and BookTok, have significantly helped discover books.”

NielsenIQ reported 27% revenue growth for the Indian book market in 2024, with India being one of the fastest-growing markets in its international sample. “At Simon & Schuster India, our own experience is that YA is growing at a faster rate within the fiction portfolio than it was five years ago, particularly for series-led and social-media-driven titles.”

According to YA author Andaleeb Wajid, globally, BookTok is responsible for bringing back a lot of reading. “A whole new reading culture has evolved with the right aesthetics, but sometimes I wonder how much of it is for the enjoyment of the book and how much of it is social currency. Nevertheless, I’m just glad that people are back to reading, even if it is for aesthetics,” adds Wajid, whose recent titles include Have you Met Me?, When She Went Away, and Mirror, among others.

Satti agrees. “Social media and BookTok/ Bookstagram have significantly changed book discovery. Young readers are no longer dependent only on traditional recommendations; they encounter books through short-form videos, fan communities, recommendations and online conversations, which can rapidly turn a title or series into a global phenomenon.”

Expanding genres

While fantasy fiction continues to draw the most number of YA readers, there are other genres that are now finding favour. According to Satti, the strongest areas of reader interest are currently romance, fantasy, mystery/thriller and contemporary coming-of-age fiction. “However, there is also some considerable crossover between these genres. For example, fantasy frequently incorporates romance, while YA thrillers often combine mystery, friendship, relationships, and coming-of-age themes,” he adds.

Narang agrees. “Young adults are social media savvy and they quickly tap into global trends to seek out international bestsellers. They make reading choices based on personal taste and preference and consume a variety of genres; so there’s romance, contemporary realism, fantasy, mystery, thrillers, horror, coming-of-age stories and science fiction. Non-fiction, too, is right there on top.”

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“This is also a segment in which themes trend for a while and then slip away to the background, like vampires and ‘sick lit’,” adds Narang.

According to Das, anime and manga graphic novels and mythology and historical dramas are also among the genres that YA readers tend to have an inclination towards. Radhika Raje, senior marketing manager, Pan Macmillan India, adds, “Science fiction has also been focused on. In fact, titles by

Tomi Adeyemi and Blake Crouch are being sought for movie adaptations as well. Children’s fiction, YA fiction, and comic strips or graphic novels have shown the most notable gains in both volume and value.”

The wide berth in YA literature is evident through the range of authors and titles being platformed by publishing houses. At Penguin Random House India, both established international authors like Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Karen M McManus, and Holly Jackson, besides newer voices, continue to find an audience, alongside Indian authors like Shabnam Minwalla and Rohan Chakravarty.

Two of the biggest titles published by HarperCollins this year were young adult titles, including Shabnam Minwalla’s powerful murder mystery, Death Comes to Matheran, and Andaleeb Wajid’s Have You Met Me.

Simon & Schuster’s global catalogue gives Indian YA readers access to established international franchises and authors. “Our biggest YA authors, Lauran Roberts and Lynn Painter, have together sold 100,000 units this year,” adds Das.

Indian titles catching up

While YA lit is still being led by international titles, Indian authors are slowly gaining traction as well. “International authors and globally established YA series continue to have a strong following among Indian YA readers, particularly in fantasy, romance and mystery/thriller. That said, there’s growing space and appetite for Indian voices, especially where the stories reflect experiences, settings and cultural contexts that feel immediately recognisable to readers here,” says Satti.

“We’re also seeing interest in Indian and South Asian stories that aren’t necessarily didactic but simply tell compelling contemporary stories,” he adds.

Speaking on the kind of content that the Indian YA readership gravitates towards, author Wajid says, “What might seem inconsequential to most people might feel like the end of the world to a young adult. As we grow older, I think our capacity for empathy also shifts and we stop looking at the world with that lens, that of someone for whom everything is intense.”

“Putting myself in their shoes is not easy, but I try,” she adds.

Shabnam Minwalla, children’s and YA author, says that the main character is the hook. “I think a lot of it stems from the age of your main characters. Once the main character’s a certain age and is in a certain situation in life, everything then happens and builds around that.”

Minwalla has published a range of books in this category, including Zen, Saira Zariwala is Afraid and Every Minute Counts.

“While it has historically been dominated by internationally published and popular books and series, some Indian authors are becoming quite well recognised in this segment and making it a wider, more representative segment that is a mix of local and international titles,” says Narang.

Raje agrees: “International authors remain strong performers, but the demand for local voices is rising rapidly, indicating a balanced ecosystem where readers appreciate global trends alongside relatable, homegrown content.”

“We (Pan Macmillan) like to prioritise high-quality local talent who can capture the Indian YA readers pool, alongside select international titles that have global connect and have shown sustained potential in the Indian market, which helps us build our backlist,” adds Raje.

“When Indian authors write stories that are genuinely rooted in the experiences of Indian teenagers — family expectations, friendships, school and college life, identity, social pressures, and contemporary India — they can create a very strong connection,” says Das. “Industry coverage in 2026 has highlighted the growing demand for contemporary Indian YA and reported that Indian publishers collectively publish roughly 200 children’s and YA titles by Indian authors annually,” he adds.

Das points out that some of the strongest YA properties in India over the years have been globally successful series such as Harry Potter, Twilight, The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner, Shatter Me and more recently titles such as Powerless. What is particularly interesting now is the longevity of YA properties.

Children’s author Rohan Chakravarty, who publishes comics and illustrations on wildlife and ecology, shares, “Feedback from young adults has been very of great value to me, because, you know, they are a far more interactive bunch of readers.”

“Recently, in one of my sessions, a student from the seventh or eighth grade walked up to me and told me that the reason why he engages with my work is because I don’t dumb it down for any age group,” he recalls, maintaining that when he writes, he tries not to keep the age group of his readership in mind, despite being a children’s author.

“I never have an age group in mind… I think every age group can and should access my work,” he says.

Others that are also creating a space in the Indian book market include Payal Dhar, Himanjali Sankar, Devika Rangachari and, prominently, Sandhya Menon, whose book When Dimple Met Rishi was developed into the Netflix show Mismatched, currently shooting for its fourth season.

E-books vs hard copies

Publishers say that while it remains important to publish in both digital and print formats, the ebook audience in India is not as large.“E-books have a very small share in sales. The Indian market is primarily print-led with almost 90% of published books being purchased in the format,” says Raje of Pan Macmillan.

“However, e-books are seeing acceptance in certain demographics and, with the growth of digital media, it is bound to grow,” she adds.

“For YA, print remains extremely important. Having an e-book is a standard practice,” says Das.

“Readers may discover a book through a digital platform or social media, read reviews and excerpts online, and then actually purchase a physical copy.”

Notably, this is especially true for fandom-driven YA, says Das, where owning the physical book is part of the experience. “For popular YA series, readers often want the physical editions because of cover design, sprayed edges, special editions, collector editions and the ability to display an entire series.”

“Digital reading has become more accessible, but print remains the dominant format for leisure reading, including among younger readers,” says Satti, stressing that the growth of e-commerce has been important. “Books are now much easier to discover and purchase outside the traditional bookstore network, while social media has created an important bridge between digital discovery and physical book purchasing. Industry data indicates that a significant proportion of book sales in India now happen online.”

For YA readers, specifically, he says, “We see digital and print as complementary formats rather than competing. E-books offer convenience, immediate availability and portability, while physical books remain highly valued by young readers, particularly popular series and visually distinctive editions.

“Overall, we would expect digital formats to continue growing, as a discovery and accessibility channel, but we do not currently see e-books replacing print as the preferred format for YA leisure reading in India,” says Satti.

Raje agrees that relying on one format is not enough. “It’s not enough to publish more books or more good books, we also need readers to read these books. Giving them both print and digital ensures that they can choose to read in the format they are comfortable with,” says Narang. “It remains essential to publish in both formats… as long as they are reading,” he adds.