From striking down a colonial-era law that criminalised private, consensual same-sex relations between adults to formalising legal protections and welfare measures for the community, India has made significant strides on LGBTQIA+ rights. However, when it comes to workplace inclusion, the reality seems to be a bit different.

A report released earlier this year by Out & Equal, a non-profit organisation headquartered in California, US, reveals that 77% of LGBTQIA+ employees in India regularly or sometimes hear negative comments or jokes about LGBTQIA+ people at work. Only 20% are fully open about their identity at work, while 39% remain entirely closeted.

Just 38% report that their company has a non-discrimination policy explicitly protecting sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, and only 27% have access to LGBTQIA+ employee research groups (ERGs) or diversity councils.

As per the findings, the gap between policy and practice is also stark on benefits and advancement. Only 22% say their companies offer benefits for LGBTQIA+ couples and families, and 21% report health insurance coverage for transgender and intersex people. Just 28% feel they have the same access to professional development and mentors as non-LGBTQIA+ colleagues, even though 80% of LGBTQIA+ respondents rate inclusive policies as very important when considering employment opportunities.

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Similarly, a 2022 study conducted by recruitment agency Randstad India found that 53% of Indian workplaces had no career development opportunities for LGBTQIA+ employees, and only 9.5% of the organisations surveyed had made efforts towards LGBTQIA+ inclusion. A separate report released in 2023, titled ‘State of LGBTQ+ Hiring in India’, by Careernet Prism found that while 50% of the respondents were open about their gender identity at the workplace, they still faced discrimination. Further, only 15-20% of the employees across organisations surveyed had been sensitised to LGBTQIA+ issues.

According to a report by Humsafar Trust, a gender rights advocacy group in India, while most companies and multinationals with a presence in India have gender-inclusive hiring policies in place, implementation is slim. The report predicts that companies failing to invest in this decade will lose advantage in attracting India’s next generation of talent.

The Equal Opportunity Policy (EOP) mandated under The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019 requires all establishments in India to prevent discrimination and ensure inclusive, fair treatment for transgender individuals in education, healthcare, and employment. However, in practice, only a handful of them seem to follow the law.

Currently, about 135 million LGBTQIA+ persons are living in India, as per reports.

Changing perspectives

Saumya Singh (name changed), a former employee at an MNC, is all praise for the company’s comprehensive inclusion policies. “I was hired very fairly. But the human resources or higher management cannot monitor the behaviour of colleagues.”

At the office, while she faced no problems in terms of rights, she says her freedom and liberties felt largely limited. “I wasn’t sure if I could approach anyone for friendship. Support and encouragement were slow to come by,” she adds.

Dr Aqsa Sheikh, professor of community medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi, agrees. “When I came into the medical field, the landscape was quite different ,” she says.

“It was confusing for me as a trans person and frustrating to see that trans medical issues were completely foreign to practising doctors. For my students now, I can bridge that gap. I am the mentor they can come to for seeking advice or help on queer health and wellness issues,” adds Dr Sheikh.

While there are a few indices released by Western private organisations measuring for countries with the most inclusive employment policies, India does not feature on these lists as yet. Instead, India has a Workplace Equality Index started by the Keshav Suri Foundation, which partners with corporates and tracks their inclusive practices, giving away awards for top employers at the end of every year. Last year, Deutsche Bank received the award.

Several companies are now placing gender inclusive and empowering practices into their employment policies. The shift seems to be visible especially since 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the IPC that decriminalised consensual same-sex relationships.

At SAP Labs, a global research and development network, for instance, employee benefits have been created for hires belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and not just limited to recruitment. “These include gender-neutral restrooms across our campuses, medical coverage for same-sex partners, coverage for gender affirmation surgery, and five days of family care leave for same-sex partners,” says Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director, SAP Labs India.

Another measure that SAP takes is keeping the gender identities of LGBTQIA+ persons recruited entirely private. Gangadharan says, “As a matter of principle, we respect individual privacy and therefore do not track or report candidate diversity unless required under applicable legal frameworks. Nevertheless, our commitment to inclusion remains unwavering and is evident in the vibrant communities that have flourished across SAP.”

Similarly, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) has a clear DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging) agenda, as per John Dawber, the company’s vice-president and managing director. “Embedded with inclusive policies, benefits, leadership practices and employee-led initiatives, the agenda supports people across identities, life stages, caregiving responsibilities and personal circumstances,” he says.

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At Novo Nordisk GBS, employees across the board are entitled to health insurance coverage aligned with the WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) protocols; transition-related healthcare support; mental health support and gender neutral restroom facilities, and use of gender inclusive language during recruitment conversations as well.

Homegrown quick commerce platform Flipkart also has in place gender inclusive practices for its employees. “Our hiring processes are supported by unconscious bias training for recruiters and hiring managers, and inclusion is deeply embedded into our culture and people practices,” says Yogita Shanbhag, vice-president, HR, Flipkart. “These include a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes gender-neutral policies, same-gender partner insurance coverage, inclusive parental leave, LGBTQIA+ affirmative counselling, and active allyship programmes,” she adds.

“Inclusion is not something we revisit once a year. It is part of how we operate, every single day. Our gender-inclusive policies for the LGBTQIA+ community have taken shape over several years, with a clear intent: that every employee feels respected, safe, and free to be themselves at work,” says Sarah D’Souza, group communications manager and programme sponsor, Pride Network, at Intuit India, a fintech company. “In India, our Pride Network has driven meaningful ground-level change right from securing domestic partnership benefits recognition and reviving the safe space workplace initiative, to running ‘Leading with Pride’, a mentorship programme that connects LGBTQIA+ professionals with senior leaders. Globally, our Pride ERG brings together over 300 members across 10 chapters, anchoring year-round advocacy, education, and community engagement,” adds D’Souza.

On the benefits front, Intuit India offers equal health coverage for same-sex partners, and up to Rs 30,000 per year in reimbursements for OPD, dental, and vision care. “We have also partnered with Spring Health to extend mental health support, offering employees and their families 12 therapy and 12 coaching sessions annually. Added to the standard medical insurance, Intuit provides up to Rs 5 lakh as a one-time reimbursement towards gender-confirmation, alongside up to Rs 60,000 annually for hormone replacement therapy,” says D’Souza.

Speaking for Flipkart, Shanbagh further elaborates that their allyship programmes include pan-India sensitisation for frontline employees across our supply chain network, and employee-led communities such as the Pride Collective and Pride Listening Circles. “We continue to strengthen psychological safety and cultivate a culture where every employee feels respected, supported, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work,” she adds.

Novo Nordisk GBS also has a number of pride-related events on their annual calendar. “Our DEIB approach is closely linked to its business priorities, with employee-led initiatives such as allyship games and parades, awareness campaigns and open conversations helping create a culture where people feel safe to speak up, share ideas and challenge assumptions,” says Dawber. “This year, the GBS allyship parade saw participation from approximately 400 employees, reflecting strong engagement and the organisation’s continued commitment to diversity and equality as drivers of collaboration, innovation and meaningful impact for employees, patients and communities,” he says.

“For many years, we have worked to develop a workplace that is diverse by design and inclusive by choice, where we accept, support and empower individuals regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” says Sonia Almeida Soares, director, inclusion and diversity/employment, branding, Volvo Group India. “We demonstrate our dedication through a series of progressive policies and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer and have intentionally developed our policies to be gender neutral and inclusive in approach.”

“The most powerful part of our inclusion journey around LGBTQIA+ has been the gradual progress in terms of workplace culture and attitudes and approach of our employees. Policies and programmes are vital enablers, but real inclusion is shown in how individuals think, interact and support each other every day. One of the most obvious changes has been the decrease in misconceptions and assumptions about the LGBTQIA+ population,” adds Soares.

Employee connect

According to a recent report published by premium flexible workspace operator WeWork India on enabling workspaces to become more LGBTQIA+ inclusive, an effective way to bring about such policies smoothly is by engaging employee resource groups or ERGs. “ERGs provide LGBTQIA+ employees and their allies with the opportunity to unite, exchange ideas, and institute change within the organisation,” the report reads. It also advises putting in place strict anti-harassment practices. “Anti-harassment practices must be disclosed and enforced severely. Workers should also be made aware of reporting any type of discrimination and that their concerns will be treated gently and equitably,” the report adds.

At Volvo Group, for instance, its ERG, V-EAGLE (Volvo — Employee Alliance Group for LGBTQIA+ Employees and their Allies), offers a platform to advocate, to create awareness, to be an ally and to build community, as per Soares.

“Our hiring processes are designed to be fair, inclusive, and focused on skills, potential, and values alignment. Our focus is on creating an environment where every individual has an equal opportunity to join, grow, and thrive. We believe that inclusion is most meaningful when it is embedded into systems, behaviours, and workplace culture rather than driven solely by metrics… Creating equitable access to opportunities, fostering psychological safety, and enabling individuals to bring their authentic selves to work are essential to long-term organisational resilience and performance,” adds Soares.

At MiQ India, an ad-tech and marketing intelligence company, too, employee-led Pride ERG plays an important role in creating opportunities for learning, allyship and open dialogue throughout the year. “We believe inclusion is built through everyday actions and conversations, not just policies,” says a spokesperson for MiQ India.

Similarly, Infosys’ ERG for members of the community and their allies (iPride) is a vibrant group that engages in a host of programmes, including strengthening learning, implementing projects, and informing policy. “Respecting each other is an important tenet of the Infosys Code of Conduct with LGBTQIA+ inclusion ingrained in the Code. Our efforts have focused on strengthening awareness and allyship for the community,” says Aruna C Newton, VP and head, diversity and inclusion, ESG governance & reporting, Infosys.

Global gender rights advocacy group Forward published a checklist for all workplaces to go by, when assessing themselves on gender and LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. The checklist uses the broad categories of communication, HR and recruitment, and network possibilities, each with their own set of sub-points to check off.

Despite having comprehensive gender inclusive hiring policies, some of Forward’s checklist pointers still remain largely missing from Indian workplaces, such as training for employees on diversity and inclusion, training for managers to be role models for gender diverse persons, tracking of developments and statistics regarding LGBTQIA+ and gender diverse employees and persons, and are non-LGBTQIA+ persons involved in LGBTQIA+ activities.

Work in progress

Even while corporates are taking up measures to make workspaces more appropriate and accessible for LGBTQIA+ persons and Gen-Z job seekers, much work still remains. There are several reports by Humsafar Trust and queer media outlet Queerbeat on how gender diverse persons are mistreated at their workplaces. There are also reports of their identities being outed without their permission, condescension and exclusion by fellow workers and a lack of balance in opportunities received and created for heterosexual people, as opposed to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to Dr Sheikh of the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, “It is certainly a question of policies. Without those as a starting point, standards are difficult to maintain. However, the macro problem is social stigma. The two cannot be mutually exclusive,” she says. “Policies are useful only so long as they are integrated properly, and integration becomes a problem when society is not ready for change. This is a two-pronged battle that needs to be approached as a whole,” adds Dr Sheikh.