In a recent move, several major national parks in India have introduced a ban on phones during safari drives. The Ranthambore National Park and Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand do not allow phones during safari drives, following the Supreme Court of India’s broader guidelines announced in November 2025.

This is to check trends like ‘wildlife selfie tourism’ , where tourists take photos with wild animals for social media, often causing significant harm, stress, and injury to the animals. This not only poses risks to human safety, but this practice frequently involves unethical treatment, such as capturing animals, keeping them in poor conditions, or using them as props, prompting campaigns for responsible, distant viewing.

End of Instagram Tourism

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook or TikTok are filled with breathtaking photos of exotic animals, rare birds, and pristine habitats. These images can inspire awe and encourage people to care about conservation. However, beneath this curated beauty lies a growing problem: wildlife is being commodified for content.

Tourists, driven by the desire to capture unique and shareable experiences, often seek close encounters with wild animals. Whether it’s posing with a sedated tiger, hugging a koala, or feeding deer in a forest, these interactions are frequently staged or encouraged by local operators looking to profit from viral appeal. In many cases, animals are removed from their natural habitats, trained through coercion, or even drugged to make them docile enough for human interaction.

Captive wildlife used for selfies often suffers from stress, malnutrition, and poor living conditions. In some instances, animals that outgrow their ‘cute’ phase-such as lion cubs-are discarded, sold, or killed. The demand generated by social media perpetuates a cycle of exploitation that is difficult to break. Even in the wild, the impact of social media is becoming increasingly evident. Locations that were once remote and undisturbed are now experiencing surges in visitors after going viral online. This phenomenon, sometimes referred to as ‘Instagram tourism’, can overwhelm fragile ecosystems.

Sometimes AI-generated wildlife images and videos spread misinformation. Earlier this year, a skier in China had been mauled by a snow leopard after she approached it for a photo. She ignored warnings and the animal pounced, biting her in the face. Bystanders and a ski instructor used poles to drive the animal away. The woman survived and was treated at a local hospital. However, a photo that went viral on social media, which supposedly showed the woman smiling next to the leopard right before the attack, was determined to be fake.

Increased human traffic can lead to habitat degradation, littering, and disturbances to wildlife behaviour. For example, animals may alter their feeding, mating, or migration patterns in response to human presence. Birds may abandon nests, while mammals may become either more aggressive or overly habituated to humans. In both cases, their chances of survival in the wild can decrease significantly. Another troubling trend is the rise of viral animal content that misrepresents natural behaviour.

Risk to Conservation

Videos showing animals in unusual situations-such as a slow loris being tickled or a monkey dressed in human clothes-often garner views. What viewers may not realise is that these scenarios are frequently harmful or distressing for the animals involved.

Social media plays a role in inadvertently aiding poaching and illegal activities. Geotagging, adding location data to posts, can reveal the whereabouts of endangered species and attract tourists. There have been documented cases where poachers used social media posts to track and kill rare animals shortly after their locations were shared online.

However, it is important to recognise that social media is not inherently harmful. In fact, it has become a crucial tool for conservationists and environmental organisations. Past campaigns like UNEP Wild for Life anti-illegal trade campaign, WWF’s #EndangeredEmoji, and local efforts like the Masai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association have been protecting habitats and raising awareness about endangered species, habitat destruction, and climate change. These have even reached global audiences, thanks to digital platforms.

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The challenge lies in how social media is used. Responsible sharing can make a significant difference. Governments and platforms have a role to play. Ultimately, the relationship between social media and wildlife is complex. It is a double-edged sword-capable of both harm and good. The same platforms that expose animals to exploitation can also mobilise millions to protect them.