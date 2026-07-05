Sunscreen awareness is entering a new phase. Last month, California-based wearable startup The90 launched Gem, a first-of-its-kind device in the form of a jewellery pendant that tracks an individual’s sun exposure in real time. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved bemotrizinol, a next-generation sunscreen ingredient already widely used across Europe and Asia. The approval marks the first major update to over-the-counter sunscreen ingredients in the US since the late 1990s.

Dermatologists have long advocated for the inclusion of newer UV filters, and the American Academy of Dermatology described the move as “an important public health step”. The organisation also noted that many countries currently have nearly twice as many approved sunscreen ingredients as the US. However, the development comes amid growing scrutiny over sunscreen efficacy and safety.

A recent annual report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that relatively few products on store shelves today meet both safety and effectiveness benchmarks. In its 20th Annual Guide to Sunscreens, the American research and advocacy group reviewed nearly 2,800 SPF products and found that while the sunscreen market has improved significantly, major gaps remain in UVA protection. About 80% of products rated poorly for either skin protection or ingredient safety.

No longer seasonal

For India, where intense UV exposure is a year-round reality, dermatologists say sunscreen can no longer be viewed as a seasonal skincare product. “The FDA’s recent approval of bemotrizinol marks a positive development, as it is a highly photostable filter that provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with low skin absorption and a strong safety profile,” says Dr Rashmi Shetty, a certified dermatologist, author and global educator. She points out that awareness alone isn’t enough.

“India’s tropical climate and consistently high UV exposure make sun protection a clinical necessity rather than a seasonal skincare step. While awareness around sunscreen has improved, effective protection remains a challenge. A 2025 study published in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology found that although 74% of respondents understood the benefits of sunscreen, only 26% used it regularly.” The gap, she says, highlights a simple truth: “Sunscreen effectiveness depends not only on the product chosen, but also on how consistently and correctly it is used.”

As per Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, “Sunscreen ingredients approved by regulatory authorities are generally considered safe for use within prescribed limits. However, some individuals may experience sensitivity or irritation to specific ingredients, depending on their skin type. Rather than focusing on avoiding particular chemicals, consumers should choose a sunscreen that suits their skin, offers broad-spectrum protection, and is used correctly and consistently.

Those with sensitive skin may consult a dermatologist for personalised recommendations.” Talking about the addition of bemotrizinol, Mahajan feels that it provides manufacturers with another option for formulating sunscreens. “Regulatory decisions are typically based on reviews of available scientific and safety data. From a clinical perspective, the most important consideration is that consumers have access to effective broad-spectrum sun protection and use it appropriately as part of an overall sun-safety routine.”

Questions around sunscreen ingredients continue to fuel consumer anxiety, but experts caution against misinformation. “Most sunscreens available from regulated brands are safe when used correctly,” says Dr Asma Akhlaq, consultant dermatology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. “The concern is usually not ‘chemicals’ as a category – because everything, including minerals, is made of chemicals.” According to Akhlaq, certain ingredients may trigger irritation in sensitive individuals, particularly fragrances, preservatives or some older UV filters. However, she adds that “some UV filters have been debated due to absorption studies, but absorption does not automatically mean harm. Current evidence supports sunscreen use because the proven benefit of reducing UV damage is significant.”

Shetty agrees that ingredient literacy is becoming increasingly important. “Certain older sunscreen ingredients, including PABA and trolamine salicylate, have raised safety concerns due to their potential to cause allergic and other adverse reactions. In contrast, bemotrizinol provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with low skin absorption and a strong safety profile.”

Sunscreen causes cancer?

A short answer from dermatologists: No. “There is no credible scientific evidence linking sunscreen use to cancer,” says Shetty. “The greater concern is chronic UV exposure, which is associated with DNA damage, premature ageing, pigmentation disorders and skin cancers.”

Akhlaq echoes the sentiment. “Current scientific evidence does not show that sunscreen causes skin cancer. On the contrary, regular sunscreen use is associated with reduced UV-induced skin damage and helps reduce the risk of certain skin cancers. UV radiation is a known carcinogen. Sunscreen is one part of a larger strategy that includes clothing, shade and avoiding peak UV hours.” Dr Akanksha Singh, senior cosmetologist at SENS Clinic in Delhi, notes that some controversial ingredients have been phased out over safety concerns. “The chemicals that we ideally avoid in sunscreens include oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, benzene and related derivatives, as these are known to irritate the skin and disrupt hormonal balance.”

‘Natural’ sunscreen myth

As consumer interest in clean beauty grows, experts warn against equating natural with effective. “The key factor is tested SPF and broad-spectrum protection, not whether the ingredient is herbal,” says Akhlaq. “Some plant-derived ingredients may have antioxidant or soothing properties, but most alone cannot provide reliable UV protection at meaningful levels. A sunscreen should have validated SPF, UVA protection and proper formulation.”

Shetty adds that while natural ingredients may complement skincare, “they cannot replace a clinically tested sunscreen.” So can we balance sunlight and skin protection? Sunlight remains essential for health, particularly for vitamin D production, but dermatologists say moderation is key. “Sunlight is important for vitamin D and overall health, but excessive UV exposure can damage skin,” says Akhlaq. “There is no fixed ‘safe’ duration because it depends on skin type, season, location and UV index. Vitamin D can also be maintained through diet and supplements when required.” Singh agrees. “Early morning exposure plays a key role in vitamin D synthesis.

However, this process requires moderation and proper timing – simply sitting in the sun for extended periods does not guarantee effective vitamin D production and may instead cause harm.” As per Mahajan, moderate sun exposure plays a role in overall well-being and can contribute to vitamin D synthesis. However, excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation can increase the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage. “The ideal amount of sun exposure varies based on factors such as skin type, geography, season, and lifestyle. Rather than avoiding sunlight entirely, a balanced approach that includes seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during peak hours is recommended,” says Mahajan. Having said this, a skin tan often conflicts with dermatologists’ advice. “A tan is actually a sign of skin responding to UV injury,” says Akhlaq. “There is no completely safe tanning exposure.”

Repeated tanning, she warns, accelerates skin ageing, causes pigmentation and increases cumulative UV damage. Protective measures should include avoiding peak UV hours, regular sunscreen use, protective clothing, hats and sunglasses, and frequent reapplication during outdoor activities.

Solution for Indian skin

Experts recommend looking beyond marketing claims and focusing on proven protection. For Shetty, the baseline is clear: “A broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 30 should be considered the minimum standard, while SPF 50 offers added protection in Indian conditions.”

Akhlaq recommends formulations tailored to individual needs. “Indian skin faces high UV exposure, humidity, sweating and concerns like pigmentation. The ideal sunscreen should be broad spectrum, SPF 30 or higher, comfortable for daily use, non-comedogenic for acne-prone skin and water-resistant for outdoor use.” She adds that gel or fluid formulations may suit oily skin better, while dry skin may benefit from moisturising creams. For pigmentation-prone individuals, “tinted sunscreens containing iron oxides can provide additional protection against visible light.”

As innovation brings smarter wearables and more advanced UV filters to market, experts say one message remains unchanged: sunscreen is still the most important daily investment in long-term skin health.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.