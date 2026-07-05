Birth rates are declining the world over. Besides macro socio-economic reasons, how big a factor is male infertility? Dr Hitesha Ramnani Rohira, consultant, IVF, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Demographers and global health organisations like the United Nations Population Fund do not attribute the decline in global birth rates to a single major factor, but rather to a complex, interconnected set of socioeconomic, educational, and environmental changes.

Birth rates are falling across much of the world, shaped by delayed parenthood, economic pressures, lifestyle shifts, and changing attitudes toward family planning. Male infertility accounts for approximately 50% of all global infertility cases. Infertility affects around one in six people globally during their reproductive years, and male-related factors are involved in nearly half of all cases.”

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What are the reasons for male infertility?

Male infertility is not always straightforward. At its core, it comes down to a problem with either producing healthy sperm or getting it where it needs to go. A low sperm count is one of the most common issues, simply because fewer sperm means fewer chances of fertilisation. Sperm that cannot swim properly or are the wrong shape add to that difficulty. Medically, things like hormonal imbalances, varicocele, infections, genetic disorders, or a blockage somewhere in the reproductive tract can all get in the way.

Some cancer treatments and medications leave their mark on sperm production too. Sperm health is also shaped by how a person lives day to day. Smoking, alcohol, excess weight, steroid use, and prolonged chemical exposure have all been shown to bring sperm quality down in ways that are hard to reverse quickly. While men tend to stay fertile longer than women, sperm quality does gradually decline with age.

Can a person’s sperm count and motility be increased?

In many cases, improvement is possible. When an underlying cause is identified and treated whether that is a hormonal disorder, an infection, or a varicocele sperm production can recover. Lifestyle changes can make a real difference here. Keeping weight in check, eating well, staying active, putting down the cigarettes, and cutting back on alcohol are not just general health advice they actually move the needle when it comes to sperm health.

Reducing exposure to heat, including frequent use of hot tubs or saunas and environmental toxins is worth considering as well. Because sperm take roughly three months to develop, results take time and patience. Antioxidant supplements are widely marketed for fertility, but the evidence behind routine use for all men remains limited. A proper medical evaluation before starting any treatment is always the right first step.

How promising and effective are new treatments?

Treatment options have come a long way over the past two decades. Hormone therapy works well when infertility is tied to endocrine disorders, and microsurgery can effectively address varicocele or reproductive tract blockages. For couples where male infertility is more severe, assisted reproductive technologies have opened doors that simply did not exist before. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection, known as ICSI, involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg during IVF, and it has made pregnancy possible for many couples who were told their chances were very slim. Scientists are also digging deeper into the genetic side of infertility, and better diagnostic tools are being developed that could eventually allow for far more targeted treatment. The field is genuinely moving forward, though how well any of it works still comes down to the cause of the infertility, the overall health of both partners, and whether the right help was found early enough.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.