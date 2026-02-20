A co-founder of online fashion giant ASOS died after falling from a high-rise apartment block in Thailand, police said.

The 58-year-old co-founder, Quentin Griffiths, was named by Thai police as the man found dead on the ground in Pattaya.

According to BBC, Griffiths, who was a British passport holder, was by himself, his room was locked from the inside, and there was no trace of any break-ins at the time of the death. An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.

Who was Quentin Griffiths?

Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000 with Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the firm five years later.

Griffiths was separated from his second wife, a Thai national, and had reportedly been engaged in a legal dispute with her over a business they ran together, the BBC reported.

According to the Daily Mail, last year, the billionaire was even grilled by investigators after his ex-wife alleged that he forged documents to sell land and shares in the business without her knowledge or consent.

His ongoing court cases might have caused him stress, police told the BBC.

ASOS releases statement after Griffiths’ death

Confirming his death, Asos released a statement saying, “We’re saddened to hear about the passing of Quentin, one of our original co-founders. He played an important role in Asos’s earliest days and we’re forever grateful for his contribution. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Asos got its name from ‘As Seen On Screen’ as it sold fashion inspired by clothing worn by TV and film stars.

It grew to become an online fashion marketplace stocking hundreds of brands as well as its own lines and at one time was valued at more than £6bn.

Its largest shareholders include Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen – who owns Danish clothing giant Bestseller and Mike Ashley, owner of Frasers Group.