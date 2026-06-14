Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way people meet, date and even find life partners. What began as simple profile-based matching has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem powered by machine learning, natural language processing and predictive analytics. Dating apps and matrimony platforms are increasingly relying on AI to improve match discovery, enhance safety, reduce choice fatigue and create more personalised experiences.

One of the biggest advantages AI brings to online dating is personalisation. With millions of profiles available online, users often experience “choice fatigue” – the exhaustion that comes from navigating endless options. According to Ravi Mittal, founder & CEO of QuackQuack and Rebounce, AI is helping solve that problem by analysing user preferences, engagement patterns, behaviour trends and match histories to surface more relevant profiles. Consumer studies conducted by the platform show that personalised AI recommendations increase engagement by more than 35% and improve match success rates by over 40%.

The growing acceptance of AI is particularly visible among younger users. Tinder’s latest Year in Swipe report found that 76% of young singles are open to using AI as part of their dating journey. Nearly 39% would use it to discover date ideas, while 28% are comfortable using it to select profile photos or generate inspiration for bios. “As online dating continues to evolve, AI is playing an increasingly important role in making the experience more relevant, safer and engaging for users,” says Daniel Kim, senior vice-president, Tinder Asia/Match Group.

Predictive Chemistry

Tinder is using AI across recommendations, profile optimisation and trust-and-safety features. New tools such as Chemistry, Camera Roll Scan and Learning Mode are designed to make connections more relevant and personalised. The company is also using machine learning to help users navigate conversations with greater confidence, reflecting a broader shift toward AI-assisted dating experiences.

Safety has emerged as one of the most important applications of AI in online dating. Surveys cited by QuackQuack indicate that nearly eight out of ten online matchmaking users worry about fraudulent interactions, making trust a critical factor in user retention. To tackle this challenge, platforms are increasingly adopting hybrid AI-human moderation systems. QuackQuack’s “Guardian AI” works alongside trained moderators to identify suspicious activity, detect fake profiles and flag unusual behaviour patterns before they affect users. AI can analyse messaging anomalies, profile inconsistencies and emerging scam tactics far faster than human reviewers alone, while human moderation provides the judgement and context that algorithms often lack.

Verification is becoming another major battleground in the AI era. At Aisle Network, AI is helping address one of online dating’s biggest challenges: authenticity. The company has introduced a two-step verification process that combines AI screening with manual review, while its selfie-verification technology uses live human presence detection to reduce catfishing and fake identities.

Authenticity Backlash

But the rise of AI is also creating an unexpected cultural shift. “AI is fundamentally reshaping the dating ecosystem by improving match discovery and platform safety, but it has also triggered an interesting cultural shift: while AI tools make it effortless to optimise bios and images, users today are craving raw authenticity more than ever before,” says Chandni Gaglani, SVP and head of Aisle Network.

Data from Aisle’s Better Because of Love report underscores this trend. Nearly 68.6% of Gen Z women reject AI-only matchmaking, while 50% of millennials prefer AI-assisted recommendations that are ultimately verified by real people. The findings suggest that users increasingly view AI as a helpful assistant rather than a replacement for human judgement.

ALSO READ Governor box office collection day 2: Manoj Bajpayee starrer picks up pace after slow start

That sentiment is echoed by Gleeden India. While the platform uses AI to improve operational efficiency and strengthen moderation, it believes dating should remain fundamentally human. According to Sybil Shiddell, country manager of Gleeden India, authenticity has become even more valuable in a digital world where AI-generated content is becoming commonplace. “In a digital world where almost anything can be AI-generated, it is more important than ever to preserve spaces where real human connections can be formed, valued and nurtured,” she says.

The matrimony segment is also finding new uses for AI. At IITIIMShaadi.com, the focus is on helping highly educated professionals identify what founder CEO Taksh Gupta describes as “mental compatibility”. The platform uses natural language processing to enable conversational searches, allowing users to describe their ideal partner in everyday language rather than relying solely on rigid filters. The company is also exploring AI-powered credential verification and facial-recognition tools to strengthen trust and reduce fraud.

Looking ahead, AI’s role in dating and marriage is expected to deepen further. Smarter matchmaking engines, predictive compatibility models, conversational search and advanced verification systems are likely to become standard features across platforms.

Yet the industry’s message remains remarkably consistent. AI may help people find better matches, avoid scams and navigate an overwhelming number of choices. But chemistry, trust and emotional connection remain uniquely human.

As Tinder’s Kim puts it: “While AI can help create more personalised and safer experiences, meaningful connections will always be built on genuine human interaction.” That may well define the future of modern romance: AI as the facilitator, humans as the decision-makers.