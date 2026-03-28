Creator to Crorepati

Aaditya Iyengar

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 299

The book arrives at a moment when the creator economy is expanding rapidly and maturing unevenly. While millions are entering the space, very few are able to convert attention into income. Iyengar attributes this gap to a misunderstanding of what drives value. A creator with millions of views may struggle to monetise, while another with a smaller but more engaged audience can build a far more stable income stream. This shift from chasing visibility to cultivating ‘quality of attention’ is at the heart of the book.

POLAR WAR

Kenneth R Rosen

Profile Books

Pp , Rs 999

Tensions are building at the top of the world and the Arctic— the fastest-warming place on Earth—stands at the crossroads of geopolitical ambition and environmental catastrophe. As thawing ice opens up new trade routes, untapped natural resources and long-frozen biological weapons, award-winning commentator Kenneth R Rosen draws on first-hand reportage and testimony to document the race to control this strategically crucial territory.

Maya

Anant Sonawane

HarperCollins

Pp 192, Rs 699

In August 2023, Maya—one of the most beloved tigresses of Maharashtra’s Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve—vanished without a trace. Her disappearance made national headlines, and those who had closely followed her life at Tadoba for years were left stunned. Clear-eyed and attentive, Anant Sonawane retraces Maya’s life—from her precarious beginnings to her rise as a matriarch who moved with quiet assurance under constant human watch.

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Beyond Belief

Nir Eyal with Julie Li

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 999

Behind every endeavour are beliefs that shape outcomes. Most people never question those beliefs, even when they hold them back. Beyond Belief by bestselling author Nir Eyal (Indistractable and Hooked) reveals one counterintuitive truth—these beliefs aren’t facts. They’re tools. Understand how they work, and you can set them aside when they are unhelpful and replace them with better ones to change what’s possible for you.

Root Leaf Fire

Sheeba de Souza & Luke Coutinho

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 499

Root, Leaf, Fire is a journey that begins with a simple plate of food and unfolds into a profound philosophy. It restores food to its true essence: nourishment, energy, art, and medicine. Helmed with recipes that are simple yet extraordinary, it blends timeless health principles with the beauty of well-crafted food, reminding us that true health resides in being present in joyful rituals that bring rhythm and meaning to everyday life.