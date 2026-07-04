Imagine you’re meeting a prospective investor over lunch. You’re wearing your favourite Onitsuka sneakers and a generous spritz of Tom Ford Lost Cherry. Halfway through discussing work ethics, your phone buzzes. You instinctively pick it up and reply. When the waiter asks whether you’d like dessert, you quickly decline because you’re full, without asking your guest their preference. At the end of the meal, your prospective investor quietly settles the bill. You thank them, leave, and wait for the call. It never comes. The reason may have little to do with your resume.

Business lunches are behavioural interviews disguised as meals. They’re not simply about what you say but how you conduct yourself. The restaurant becomes a neutral space where people observe qualities that don’t always surface inside a meeting room. Psychologists call these ‘thin-slice judgments’ — the tendency to form lasting opinions based on small behaviours. During a business lunch, those behaviours are everywhere. The lunch uncovers your emotional intelligence. Do you notice if the other person is ready to order or still browsing the menu? Do you ask if they’d like dessert before declining it yourself? Do you allow pauses in conversation or feel compelled to fill every silence?

It also reveals your judgment. Are you dressed appropriately for the venue? Did you order something easy to eat while talking? Did you understand whether this was a networking lunch, a negotiation or simply a conversation to get acquainted? Most importantly, it showcases how disciplined you are. Arriving on time, resisting the urge to check your phone every few minutes and keeping alcohol to a minimum all communicate reliability and self-control.

And finally, it brings out your generosity and confidence. Not in terms of money, but in making another person feel comfortable. Whether you quietly host the meal, make one polite offer to pay, or offer to host the next meeting, the way you handle the bill can say a great deal about your social awareness. A study published in the Journal of Economic Psychology found that thoughtful gestures of generosity increase cooperation and favourable decision-making because they foster trust and positive emotions.

So how do you make sure your lunch leaves the right impression?

Start by arriving early. Being a few minutes ahead of schedule communicates reliability before saying a word.

Know why you’re meeting. Don’t spend forty minutes making small talk only to introduce your proposal while coffee is being served. Set the purpose early, then let the conversation flow naturally.

Keep your phone face down. Unless you’re expecting an emergency, your guest should never have to compete with your notifications.

Dress for the venue. Fine-dining restaurants and luxury hotels usually call for polished business attire, while contemporary restaurants allow for smart business casuals.

Order thoughtfully. Avoid messy foods that involve hands, don’t automatically order the most expensive dish and keep alcohol to a minimum. Matching your guest’s pace makes the meeting more comfortable.

Handle the bill gracefully. If you extended the invitation, pay. If you’re the guest, make a polite offer, then let the host decide. If they insist, thank them and suggest hosting next time.

Several restaurants have curated menus just right for a business meeting. In Delhi-NCR, five-star hotels remain popular; Mumbai’s business lunch culture revolves around BKC. In Bengaluru, executives often favour venues such as Zen at The Leela Palace or restaurants within ITC Gardenia.

At the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, House of Ming, Machan and Varq offer curated three-course business lunches. The Chambers provides private dining spaces for confidential discussions and boardroom-style meetings. “Our curated lunch offerings are designed to respect our guests’ time while elevating every interaction through thoughtful cuisine, impeccable service and a sense of place,” says general manager Anmol Ahluwalia. The Spice Route in The Imperial Delhi offers a four-course luxe lunch in Asian flavours, with new dishes each week. Nara Thai in Mumbai has launched a weekday five-course lunch specifically aimed at business meetings and client catch-ups.