For a growing number of consumers, choosing food is no longer driven only by taste or price. Purchasing decisions increasingly reflect concerns about ingredients, health, sustainability, animal welfare and ethical sourcing. As vegan foods move from a niche category into mainstream retail, the need for clear and credible labelling has become more important than ever.

Now, thanks to amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Regulations notified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on May 21 this year, it will be easier for you to identify certified vegan products at a glance from a standardised logo that has been mandatory to be carried on their packaging from July 1 next year.

The amendments prescribe the design, specifications and use of the logo, while providing food businesses with a transition period to update their packaging before the new rules come into effect.

Green ‘V’ with a Sprouting Leaf

Under the regulations, every approved vegan food package must display a green ‘vegan’ logo featuring a stylised letter ‘V’ with a sprouting leaf enclosed within a green square. The symbol signifies that the product complies with the FSSAI’s vegan food standards and does not contain ingredients, additives or processing aids derived from animals.

The introduction of a common logo is aimed at creating a uniform national identity for vegan foods while helping shoppers distinguish them from products that may be vegetarian but still contain animal-derived ingredients.

According to the FSSAI, vegan foods are entirely free of ingredients sourced from animals. Unlike vegetarian foods, which may include milk, dairy products, ghee, paneer and honey, vegan foods rely exclusively on plant-based ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, nuts, seeds and plant-based alternatives to dairy products.

Multi-Billion Dollar Growth

India’s vegan food market has witnessed steady growth in recent years as more consumers adopt plant-based diets for health, environmental and ethical reasons. The market was valued at $1,621 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $3,800 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2026-2034, as per market research firm IMARC. Rising awareness of sustainability, concerns about animal welfare and increasing demand for clean-label products have encouraged food companies to expand their vegan offerings across categories ranging from dairy alternatives to snacks, beverages and ready-to-eat meals.

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The mandatory logo is expected to improve transparency and reduce confusion in the marketplace by providing consumers with a trusted, government-backed certification mark. It could also enhance the credibility of genuine vegan brands as the category becomes increasingly competitive.

The new labelling norms come alongside other regulatory measures that tightened scrutiny of food marketing claims. The FSSAI recently issued notices to companies including Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs over claims such as ‘healthy’, ‘zero maida’, ‘true vitamin’ and ‘plant-based vegan’ that could potentially mislead consumers. The action underscores the regulator’s broader effort to ensure that food labels and promotional claims are accurate, transparent and supported by regulatory standards.