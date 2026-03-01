The film industry is often seen as a place where saying no to a major star can end a career before it even starts. During the early 2000s, one young woman worked behind the scenes far from the spotlight of a leading role. She spent her days as an assistant to the famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya and earned a daily wage of about Rs 5,000 while appearing as a background dancer in various film songs.

Daisy Shah eventually caught the attention of Salman Khan during the filming of a song for Dabangg. Impressed by her presence, he offered her a supporting role in his 2011 film Bodyguard. Most newcomers would have accepted immediately, but she chose to decline the offer because she wanted her debut to be in a leading role that allowed her to use her skills as a dancer. It was a risky decision that left her wondering if she had permanently lost her chance to work with the superstar.

Building a foundation through early struggles

Before her big break, her life was defined by the grind of a technician. She has spoken openly in interviews with Bollywood Hungama about the uncertainty of those days, noting that some months provided thirty days of work while others provided only ten. Her role as a background dancer in films like Tere Naam and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya gave her a front-row seat to how the industry worked, but she remained determined to wait for a part that felt right for her aspirations.

When she turned down the role in Bodyguard, which was eventually played by Hazel Keech, she did so because she didn’t want to be labeled as a supporting actress right away. Reports from The Indian Express and The Economic Times mention that she spent a significant amount of time preparing herself mentally just to say no to Salman Khan. She admitted that after the rejection, she feared her “path was cut” and that she might never be approached by his team again.

The patience required for a leading role

Her patience was tested for nearly a year and a half as she continued to work and look for opportunities. The silence was finally broken when Salman Khan reached out again, this time asking her to audition for the lead role in his upcoming project, Jai Ho. Unlike the previous offer, this was a chance to be the heroine of the film. She passed the screen test and was officially cast as the female lead for the 2014 release.

Achieving commercial success with Jai Ho

Jai Ho proved to be the platform she had been waiting for. According to box office data from Wikipedia and NDTV, the film became a significant commercial success and earned approximately Rs 195 crore at the global box office. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but it established her as a leading lady in Bollywood.

This success led to further opportunities, including a role in Hate Story 3 and a reunion with Salman Khan in Race 3. According to The Economic Times, she is currently working on an untitled thriller directed by Palaash Muchhal alongside Shreyas Talpade. Her career shows how staying true to a personal goal can lead to much larger success in the long run.